Cyber fraudsters dupe Gurugram firm of 35 lakh: Report

A Gurugram-based company has been allegedly duped of ₹35 lakh by cyber frauds who tampered with its online payment gateway system. In his complaint Ankit Rawat, the national head (operations) of Parviom Technologies Pvt Ltd. stated that his company uses the services of payment gateway provider Cashfree.



He alleged that the system was breached resulting in 35 UPI transactions following unauthorised access to the systems, PTI reported. Rawat alleged that a total of ₹35 lakh were transferred in different bank accounts. The police have registered FIR against unknown persons under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 66, 66-D of the IT act. The police said investigation is underway to nab the culprits.



Another incident of cyber fraud was reported from Gujarat's Jamnagar where a couple was duped of ₹1.12 crore after being lured into a work from home opportunity. The couple was promised of earning easy money where their job was to watch movies and rate them.



In Lucknow, a 70-year-old man was duped of ₹7.8 lakh by a cyber fraud posing as an Indonesian woman and asking help in withdrawing ₹152 crore from a bank. The victim KK Verma in his complaint alleged he received an email from a person introducing herself as an Indonesian national who wanted to withdraw ₹152 crore left for her by the deceased Indonesia king.

Hacker using laptop. Hacking the Internet.(Getty Images/ Representational photo)