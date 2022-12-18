Dating via AI? Report claims Tinder users using ChatGPT to message matches

If you haven't heard about ChatGPT, the new chatbot in town, there are chances you might be living under a rock. This chatbot developed by OpenAI is known to interact with users like a conversation, answers questions and even gives detailed answers on historical facts.

What's more surprising that it is now used by users who are seeking matches on dating apps like Tinder. According to a Mashable report, Tinder users have created bots to swipe and message for them. The app has banned users who use this message, but it has come to the light that even this dating platform uses AI to generate conversation starters.

The Tinder users who seek help from ChatGPT, are asking the chatbot for an opening message based on their interests. They immediately copy the result and send it to their match.

A user sought the chatbot's help for a poem to send a six-foot tall woman he was interested in. The match messaged back acknowledging she loved the poem. Another example is of a TikTok user who asked for a weight lifting themed-opener for his match. The report stated that the receiver of the message was impressed and shared her Snapchat handle with the user.

There have been ethical concerns regarding the usage of AI bot for Tinder matches. One wondered what would happen if the match came to know that the messages meant for them were generated from Artificial Intelligence.

ChatGPT is developed by OpenAI, a research and development firm. The company was founded as a non-profit in 2015 by Elon Musk and Sam Altman. It received funding from several investors including venture capitalist Peter Thiel.



In 2019, the group created a related for-profit entity to seek outside investment. Musk, who now owns Twitter, exited the company's board in 2018.

Musk later tweeted that he was pausing OpenAI’s access to Twitter’s database after learning that the firm was using it to "train" the tool.

According to the company, the ChatGPT tool is trained using a machine learning technique called Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF) and can simulate dialogue, answer follow-up questions, admit mistakes, challenge incorrect premises and reject inappropriate requests.



(With Reuters input)

