Desktop pads to keep your workspace neat and organised: 7 options to choose from in 2025

ByAffiliate Desk
Mar 11, 2025 11:45 AM IST

Discover the top 7 desk pads that will enhance your workspace and keep it clean and organized. Find the perfect desk pad for your needs and budget.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best Overall Product

STRIFF World Map Extended Size (800 mm x 300 mm x 2 mm) Gaming Mouse Pad| Desk Mat | Stitched Edges| Non-Slip Rubber Base|Computer Laptop|Keyboard Mouse Pad for Office & Home (World Map) View Details checkDetails

₹196

amazonLogo
GET THIS

STRIFF Windows & Office Keyboard Shortcuts Desk Mat | Gaming Mouse Pad Extended Size (800mm x 300mm x 2mm) Stitched Edges| Non-Slip Rubber Base|Computer Laptop|Keyboard Mouse Pad (Keyboard Shortcuts) View Details checkDetails

₹229

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DailyObjects Large Premium Vegan Leather Desk Mat|Anti-Skid|Anti-Slip|85*45cm|Reversible Desk spread Turf Desk/Laptop Mat for Work from Home/Office/Gaming- Extended mouse pad and keyboard desk pad-Tan View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DailyObjects Large Premium Vegan Leather Desk Mat |Anti-Skid|Anti-Slip|85*45cm|Reversible Desk spread Turf Desk/Laptop Mat for Work from Home/Office/Gaming-Extended mouse pad & keyboard desk pad-Black View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best Value For Money

Sounce Mouse Pad, Large Extended Desk Mouse Pad, Non-Slip Spill-Resistant with Special-Textured Surface, Anti-Fray Stitched Edges for Gamer/Office/Home 600L x 300B x 2H mm (Blue Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dyazo Large Earth Design Extended Desk Mat | Mouse Mat Water Resistant Anti Slip Design for Laptop & Notebooks Size 800 x 300 mm (Black No Logo) View Details checkDetails

₹299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ARTBRIZ® Brizberry Extended Mouse Pad, Desk Mat, 740mm x 310mm x 3mm Large Printed Premium Anti Skid Rubber Base for Desktop Laptop Keyboard (DM Design 5) View Details checkDetails

₹373

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

A desk pad is an essential accessory for any workspace, providing a protective and stylish surface for your desk. Whether you need extra space for your mouse and keyboard, or a spill-resistant surface, there is a desk pad to suit your needs. In this article, we will explore the top 7 desk pads available on the market, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision for your workspace.

Elegant desk pad enhances workspace, protecting and organizing with style.
Elegant desk pad enhances workspace, protecting and organizing with style.

The STRIFF Extended Gaming Mouse Pad is a large, stitched desk pad that provides ample space for your mouse and keyboard. With a non-slip rubber base, this desk pad is perfect for gaming and office use. Its spill-resistant surface and smooth texture make it a versatile option for any workspace.

Specifications

Size
35.4 x 15.7 inches
Material
Cloth, Rubber
Features
Non-slip, Spill-resistant
Thickness
3mm

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Large size for ample space

affiliate-tick

Smooth and spill-resistant surface

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May have a slight odor initially

Click Here to Buy

STRIFF World Map Extended Size (800 mm x 300 mm x 2 mm) Gaming Mouse Pad| Desk Mat | Stitched Edges| Non-Slip Rubber Base|Computer Laptop|Keyboard Mouse Pad for Office & Home (World Map)

The STRIFF Keyboard Shortcuts Desk Pad features a sleek design with useful keyboard shortcuts printed on the surface. It provides a non-slip base and a large surface area for smooth mouse movement. This desk pad is perfect for professionals and students who want a functional and stylish workspace.

Specifications

Size
31.5 x 15.7 inches
Material
Cloth, Rubber
Features
Non-slip, Keyboard shortcuts
Thickness
4mm

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Useful keyboard shortcuts printed

affiliate-tick

Non-slip base for stability

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May be too large for some desks

Click Here to Buy

STRIFF Windows & Office Keyboard Shortcuts Desk Mat | Gaming Mouse Pad Extended Size (800mm x 300mm x 2mm) Stitched Edges| Non-Slip Rubber Base|Computer Laptop|Keyboard Mouse Pad (Keyboard Shortcuts)

The DailyObjects Anti-Skid Desk Pad features a reversible design with an anti-slip base. Its compact size makes it suitable for smaller workspaces, and the spill-resistant surface protects your desk from spills and stains. This desk pad is ideal for those looking for a compact and functional option.

Specifications

Size
23.6 x 13.7 inches
Material
PU Leather, Rubber
Features
Anti-slip, Reversible
Thickness
2mm

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Compact size for smaller desks

affiliate-tick

Reversible design for versatility

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May not provide enough space for some users

Click Here to Buy

DailyObjects Large Premium Vegan Leather Desk Mat|Anti-Skid|Anti-Slip|85*45cm|Reversible Desk spread Turf Desk/Laptop Mat for Work from Home/Office/Gaming- Extended mouse pad and keyboard desk pad-Tan

The DailyObjects Extended Deskspread offers a larger surface area for your workspace, with a spill-resistant and anti-slip design. Its smooth texture and reversible feature make it a versatile option for various tasks. This desk pad is perfect for those who need a larger workspace with added protection.

Specifications

Size
31.5 x 15.7 inches
Material
PU Leather, Rubber
Features
Extended size, Spill-resistant
Thickness
3mm

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Extended size for ample workspace

affiliate-tick

Reversible design for versatility

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May have a slight chemical odor initially

Click Here to Buy

DailyObjects Large Premium Vegan Leather Desk Mat |Anti-Skid|Anti-Slip|85*45cm|Reversible Desk spread Turf Desk/Laptop Mat for Work from Home/Office/Gaming-Extended mouse pad & keyboard desk pad-Black

The Sounce Extended Desk Pad offers a spill-resistant and special textured surface for smooth mouse movement. Its anti-fray edges and large size make it a durable and functional addition to any workspace. This desk pad is ideal for those who need extra durability and protection.

Specifications

Size
35.4 x 15.7 inches
Material
Cloth, Rubber
Features
Spill-resistant, Special textured surface
Thickness
4mm

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Special textured surface for smooth mouse movement

affiliate-tick

Anti-fray edges for durability

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Edges may curl over time

Click Here to Buy

Sounce Mouse Pad, Large Extended Desk Mouse Pad, Non-Slip Spill-Resistant with Special-Textured Surface, Anti-Fray Stitched Edges for Gamer/Office/Home 600L x 300B x 2H mm (Blue Grey)

The Dyazo Design Extended Desk Pad features a spill-resistant and heat-resistant surface, perfect for laptops and notebooks. Its anti-slip base and sleek design make it a stylish and practical addition to any workspace. This desk pad is ideal for those who need protection for their laptops and notebooks.

Specifications

Size
31.5 x 15.7 inches
Material
PU Leather, Rubber
Features
Spill-resistant, Heat-resistant
Thickness
3mm

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Heat-resistant surface for laptops

affiliate-tick

Sleek and stylish design

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May have a slight chemical odor initially

Click Here to Buy

Dyazo Large Earth Design Extended Desk Mat | Mouse Mat Water Resistant Anti Slip Design for Laptop & Notebooks Size 800 x 300 mm (Black No Logo)

The ARTBRIZ Brizberry Premium Desk Pad offers a smooth and durable surface for your workspace, with a premium design for professionals and gamers. Its anti-slip base and large size make it a versatile option for various tasks. This desk pad is perfect for those who need a premium and functional workspace accessory.

Specifications

Size
35.4 x 15.7 inches
Material
PU Leather, Rubber
Features
Premium design, Anti-slip
Thickness
4mm

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Premium design for professionals and gamers

affiliate-tick

Large size for ample workspace

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May be too large for some users

Click Here to Buy

ARTBRIZ® Brizberry Extended Mouse Pad, Desk Mat, 740mm x 310mm x 3mm Large Printed Premium Anti Skid Rubber Base for Desktop Laptop Keyboard (DM Design 5)

Best 3 features of the top desk pads:

Best desk padSizeMaterialFeaturesThickness
STRIFF Gaming Mouse Pad35.4 x 15.7 inchesCloth, RubberNon-slip, Spill-resistant3mm
STRIFF Keyboard Shortcuts Desk Pad31.5 x 15.7 inchesCloth, RubberNon-slip, Keyboard shortcuts4mm
DailyObjects Anti-Skid Desk Pad23.6 x 13.7 inchesPU Leather, RubberAnti-slip, Reversible2mm
DailyObjects Extended Deskspread31.5 x 15.7 inchesPU Leather, RubberExtended size, Spill-resistant3mm
Sounce Extended Desk Pad35.4 x 15.7 inchesCloth, RubberSpill-resistant, Special textured surface4mm
Dyazo Design Extended Desk Pad31.5 x 15.7 inchesPU Leather, RubberSpill-resistant, Heat-resistant3mm
ARTBRIZ Brizberry Premium Desk Pad35.4 x 15.7 inchesPU Leather, RubberPremium design, Anti-slip4mm

Similar articles for you

Computer desk to revamp the look of your home office: Top 8 options for you

Best computer chairs for home office: Ergonomic, adjustable, and affordable options for you

Best reclining office chairs: Top 10 styles for productivity and comfort during long hours at your desk

Grab the best Amazon offers on office chairs: Up to 80% off on top picks to make working from home very comfortable

FAQs on desk pad

  • What is the ideal size for a desk pad?

    The ideal size for a desk pad depends on your workspace and the space available. Larger desks may accommodate extended desk pads, while smaller workspaces may require more compact options.

  • Are all desk pads spill-resistant?

    Not all desk pads are spill-resistant. It's important to check the product details and features to ensure that the desk pad you choose offers spill-resistant protection for your workspace.

  • What is the best material for a desk pad?

    The best material for a desk pad depends on your preferences and requirements. PU leather and cloth materials offer durability and spill-resistant properties, while rubber bases provide stability and non-slip features.

  • Do desk pads work well for gaming setups?

    Yes, desk pads are ideal for gaming setups, providing a smooth surface for mouse movement, non-slip bases for stability, and spill-resistant protection. Look for larger sizes and special textures for gaming-specific desk pads.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

