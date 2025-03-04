Menu Explore
Grab the best Amazon offers on office chairs: Up to 80% off on top picks to make working from home very comfortable

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Mar 04, 2025 03:30 PM IST

Upgrade your home office with the best Amazon offers on office chairs. Enjoy up to 80% off top picks designed to keep you comfortable during long work hours.

CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh High Back Ergonomic Office Chair for Work from Home Metal Base Seat Height Adjustable Chair, Study Chair, Revolving Chair, Computer Chair- Black

₹4,999

SAVYA HOME Apollo High Back Ergonomic Office, Work from Home Chair with 2D Lumbar Support, Steel Base, Tiltlock Mechanism (Ergonomic Meshback, Beige, Qty-1)

₹5,829

INNOWIN Mini Jazz Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Home Office Chair | 3-Years Limited Warranty Included | Tilting & Height Adjustable Mechanism, Heavy Duty Metal Base | Ideal for Office Work & Study (Green)

IAFA FURNITURE Diego Office Chair with Height Adjustable Mechanism, Ergonomic Mid-Back Mesh Design |Heavy Duty Metal Base | Multi-Adjustment Revolving Chair (Black) (Self Assembly)

₹2,899

Green Soul Seoul X Office Chair, Mid Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with Comfortable & Spacious Seat, Rocking-tilt Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black)

Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey)

ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Office Chair for Home | 3-Years Warranty | 2D Headrest, Adjustable Arms & Lumbar Support | Tilt Lock Mechanism [Heavy Duty Chromium Metal Base, Grey-White]

beAAtho Dusk Ergonomic High Back Office Chair | 2D Adjustable Arm & Headrest, Lumbar Support, Single Lock Synchro, Metal Base | Revolving Mesh Chair - Home & Office | 3 Years Warranty (White-Grey)

₹5,998

Working from home just got a lot more comfortable! Amazon is offering up to 80% off on high-quality office chairs, making it the perfect time to upgrade your workspace. Choose from ergonomic designs, adjustable features, and sleek styles that keep you supported all day long. Long meetings or focused work sessions feel easier when you have a chair that fits your needs. With so many options available, you can find the perfect chair to match your setup without spending too much. Don’t miss this chance to create a more productive and comfortable work environment right at home!

Sit in style and comfort! Grab Amazon office chairs with up to 80% off, perfect for your home workspace.
Sit in style and comfort! Grab Amazon office chairs with up to 80% off, perfect for your home workspace.

Check out the top deals at the Amazon Sale

The CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh High Back Ergonomic Office Chair is perfect for your home office or study setup. Designed for long hours of comfort, this chair features a breathable mesh back to keep you cool, plus a thick foam seat cushion for extra support. The adjustable height and 360-degree swivel make it easy to find your ideal position, while the sturdy metal base ensures lasting durability. Ideal for work-from-home setups, this chair makes a thoughtful gift for someone setting up a new office or study corner.

Specifications

Material:
Fabric
Fastening:
Smart tilting mechanism with lock
Back Style:
Solid back
Special features:
Adjustable height, Lightweight
CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh High Back Ergonomic Office Chair for Work from Home Metal Base Seat Height Adjustable Chair, Study Chair, Revolving Chair, Computer Chair- Black

The SAVYA HOME Apollo High Back Ergonomic Office Chair is designed to keep you comfortable during long work sessions. With a breathable mesh back, 2D lumbar support, and an adjustable headrest, it offers personalized comfort. The chair features a smooth swivel, sturdy steel base, and a tilt-lock mechanism for added flexibility. Perfect for home offices or gifting, this chair brings a blend of style, functionality, and long-lasting durability.

Specifications

Material:
Alloy steel
Fastening:
Tilt-lock mechanism
Back Style:
Solid back
Special features:
Armrest, Swivel
SAVYA HOME Apollo High Back Ergonomic Office, Work from Home Chair with 2D Lumbar Support, Steel Base, Tiltlock Mechanism (Ergonomic Meshback, Beige, Qty-1)

The INNOWIN Mini Jazz Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Home Office Chair is a great choice for both work and study. Designed with a breathable mesh back and a molded seat for extra comfort, it’s perfect for long hours at your desk. The chair features height adjustment, a smooth tilting mechanism, and a sturdy metal base for lasting support. A thoughtful gift for students or professionals, this chair adds style and function to any space.

Specifications

Material:
Nylon
Fastening:
Single-position front lock synchro mechanism
Back Style:
Solid back
Special features:
Height adjustable, Tilting mechanism
INNOWIN Mini Jazz Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Home Office Chair | 3-Years Limited Warranty Included | Tilting & Height Adjustable Mechanism, Heavy Duty Metal Base | Ideal for Office Work & Study (Green)

IAFA FURNITURE Diego Office Chair

The IAFA FURNITURE Diego Office Chair is built for all-day comfort with an ergonomic split-back design that supports your spine’s natural curve. The breathable mesh back keeps you cool, while the height-adjustable mechanism helps you find the perfect sitting position. Ideal for office use or home workspaces, this chair combines style with durability. It’s also a thoughtful gift for anyone setting up a home office or study space.

Specifications

Fastening:
Height adjustable mechanism
Back Style:
Split back
Special features:
Back support, Armrest
IAFA FURNITURE Diego Office Chair with Height Adjustable Mechanism, Ergonomic Mid-Back Mesh Design |Heavy Duty Metal Base | Multi-Adjustment Revolving Chair (Black) (Self Assembly)

The Green Soul Seoul X Office Chair is designed to keep you comfortable during long work or study sessions. With a breathable mesh back and thick foam seat, it offers great support while preventing heat buildup. The rocking-tilt mechanism lets you relax, and the sturdy metal base ensures lasting durability. Perfect for home offices or as a thoughtful gift, this chair brings both style and function to any workspace.

Specifications

Material:
Plastic
Fastening:
Rocking-tilt mechanism
Back Style:
Solid back
Special features:
Adjustable height, Armrest
Green Soul Seoul X Office Chair, Mid Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with Comfortable & Spacious Seat, Rocking-tilt Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black)

The Da URBAN Merlion Office Chair brings comfort and support to your home office or workspace. Designed with an ergonomic high back, adjustable lumbar support, and breathable mesh, it helps you maintain a healthy sitting posture. The tilt-lock mechanism and 360-degree swivel add flexibility, while the cushioned seat ensures long-lasting comfort. This chair is a great pick for those working long hours or as a thoughtful gift for remote workers.

Specifications

Material:
Mesh
Fastening:
Tilt-lock mechanism
Back Style:
High back
Special features:
Adjustable armrests, Lumbar support
Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey)

The ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Office Chair brings comfort and flexibility to your workspace. Designed with an adjustable headrest, armrests, and lumbar support, it adapts to your body for the perfect fit. The breathable mesh back and plush PU foam seat keep you cool and comfortable, even during long work hours. With a sturdy metal base and smooth-rolling wheels, it’s ideal for home offices or as a thoughtful gift for professionals.

Specifications

Material:
Metal
Fastening:
Tilt lock mechanism
Back Style:
Mesh back
Special features:
Adjustable head support, Lumbar support
ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Office Chair for Home | 3-Years Warranty | 2D Headrest, Adjustable Arms & Lumbar Support | Tilt Lock Mechanism [Heavy Duty Chromium Metal Base, Grey-White]

The beAAtho Dusk Ergonomic High Back Office Chair blends comfort and functionality for long work hours. With a supportive S-shaped backrest, adjustable armrests, and a headrest, it helps improve posture and reduces back strain. The breathable mesh back keeps you cool, while the high-density foam seat adds extra cushioning. Perfect for home offices or study corners, this chair makes a thoughtful gift for anyone looking to enhance their workspace.

Specifications

Material:
Nylon
Fastening:
Single lock synchro mechanism
Back Style:
High back
Special features:
Adjustable lumbar support, Head support
beAAtho Dusk Ergonomic High Back Office Chair | 2D Adjustable Arm & Headrest, Lumbar Support, Single Lock Synchro, Metal Base | Revolving Mesh Chair - Home & Office | 3 Years Warranty (White-Grey)

Amazon offers; Office chairs: FAQs

  • What kind of discounts can I get on office chairs during Amazon sales?

    Amazon often provides up to 80% off on office chairs from top brands. You can grab deals on ergonomic designs, height-adjustable models, and more.

  • Are there special offers on high-back ergonomic chairs?

    Yes, high-back ergonomic chairs with lumbar support, headrests, and tilt features are often available at discounted rates, especially during sales events.

  • Can I return or exchange a chair if it doesn’t suit my needs?

    Most chairs come with easy return or exchange policies. Check the product page for specific details on return windows and conditions.]

  • Do office chairs on Amazon come with warranties?

    Many chairs include warranties ranging from 1 to 3 years, covering defects or structural issues. Warranty details are usually listed in the product description.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

