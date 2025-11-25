Flipkart Black Friday sale: Top 5 smartphone deals you can’t miss

Flipkart is currently running its Black Friday Sale, bringing huge discounts to electronic products across categories. If you are on the lookout for smartphone deals, then it would be the perfect time, as you can get huge discounts on top models from brands like Samsung, Apple, Google, and others. We have curated a list of smartphones that are currently available at a discounted price on Flipkart during the Black Friday sale. Here are the top 5 smartphones you can buy during the Flipkart Black Friday sale.(Google)

Top 5 smartphone deals on Flipkart Black Friday sale

Google Pixel 10: If you are in search of a flagship-range smartphone, then Google Pixel 10 could be a great option. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs. 79,999 for the 256GB storage variant. However, during the Flipkart Black Friday sale, buyers can get it for a lower price. As of now, Flipkart is providing Rs. 7000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions.

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Snapdragon: Another smartphone to consider during sale is the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Snapdragon, which recently made its debut with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 74,999. However, during the Flipkart sale, buyers can get it for Rs. 40,999, making it a steal deal at this of the year.

Vivo V60 5G: If you are in search of a camera-centric phone, then Vivo V60 5G could be a great choice. The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide camera that captures detailed and crisp images. The Vivo V60 5G is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 38,999

Google Pixel 9: Another flagship smartphone to consider is the Google Pixel 9, which was launched last year, but provided impressive performance, AI, and camera capabilities. The smartphone is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 54,999, down from Rs. 79,999, giving buyers a 31% discount.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G: Lastly, another smartphone option to have on your list is the Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G, which was launched earlier this year. This smartphone is known for its camera capabilities and promising performance, making it an all-rounder phone. The smartphone is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 56,999 during Flipkart Black Friday Sale.