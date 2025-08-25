Forget iPhone 17, iPhone Fold tipped for revolutionary upgrades with…

Apple is days away from introducing the new iPhone 17 series, but rumours surrounding its first foldable iPhone have already started to gain more attention. As per the latest rumours, Apple could launch the iPhone Fold next year with advanced features, a crease-free display, and powerful performance. Now, these highly anticipated upgrades are expected to deliver Apple’s signature experience, but it may also challenge leading foldable phones that already dominate the market. Now, new information surrounding the iPhone Fold has emerged, revealing new information surrounding the camera, display, Apple cellular modem, and others. iPhone Fold could debut next year with impressive features to compete with foldables that already dominate the market.(Generated by ChatGPT)

iPhone Fold: What to expect

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s iPhone Fold could come in a book-style folding design with a bigger main screen. It is rumoured to feature a 5 to 6-inch cover display that can be used as a regular iPhone, and an 8-inch main folding display when unfolded.

It was further highlighted that the foldable could feature a dual rear camera setup and two selfie cameras, with one placed on the cover display and the other placed on the main folding screen. The rear cameras may include one high-resolution primary sensor, and the secondary lens could be an ultra-wide or telephoto camera.

For biometrics, the foldable iPhone is expected to get Touch ID similar to any other Android foldable in the market. Now, many may wonder why Face ID? Well reports suggest that the Touch ID feature will help maintain the desired thinness of the foldable, which is expected to be less than 5mm.

Alongside these additions, the iPhone Fold is tipped to feature Apple’s in-house cellular modem for connectivity, similar to iPhone 16e. Now Apple is expected to introduce the C2 modem, which will likely be introduced with the iPhone 17 Air and next year with the foldable iPhone.

Lastly, the iPhone Fold may not come with a SIM card slot; therefore, buyers may have to rely on e-SIMs for cellular connectivity. As of now, we still have about a year for the foldable iPhone debut. Hence, take the information with a pinch of salt, since Apple could make several changes during this time period.