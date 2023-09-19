News / Technology / From Ubi's Assassin's Creed Mirage to Marvel's Spider-Man 2, here are all controller-smashing gaming titles for October

From Ubi's Assassin's Creed Mirage to Marvel's Spider-Man 2, here are all controller-smashing gaming titles for October

Sep 19, 2023 02:49 PM IST

October, 2023 brings highly anticipated game releases like, Assassin's Creed Mirage, Forza Motorsport, Spider-Man 2 and Alan Wake 2, plus other exciting titles.

The month of October marks a significant period for the gaming community, with some highly anticipated releases. Spider-Man 2 will swing onto the PS5 this month, while Alan Wake 2 is set to arrive just in time for the Halloween season. However, there's been a change in plans for Afraid of the Dark, which has shifted its release date from October to January 2024.

October's game releases: A thrilling lineup for Gamers! (Twitter. X)(Twitter. X)

Here's a gaming highlights and exciting titles hitting the market in October.

Big Awaits for for October 2023

Assassin’s Creed MirageOctober 5thPC / PS4 / PS5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X/S 
Detective Pikachu ReturnsOctober 6thSwitch 
Forza MotorsportOctober 10thPC / Xbox Series X/S
Lords of the FallenOctober 13thPC /PS4 / PS5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X/S
Sonic SuperstarsOctober 17thPC / PS4 / PS5 / Xbox One /Xbox Series X/S
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2October 20thPS5
The Lord of the Rings: Return to MoriaOctober 24thPC / PS5
Ghostrunner 2October 26thPC / PS5 / Xbox Series X/S
Alan Wake 2October 27thPC / PS5 /Xbox Series X/S

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Join Basim as he becomes part of an ancient organization, embraces a new creed, and transforms from a destitute youth into a refined Master Assassin with a complicated destiny.

Detective Pikachu Returns

Detective Pikachu is back on the case! In this new adventure, you'll assist the cuddly Pokemon detective and his partner, Tim, in solving a series of peculiar incidents in Ryme City.

Forza Motorsport

The 8th installment in the Forza Motorsport franchise is a reboot featuring enhanced physics, stunning graphics, and a lineup of at least 20 tracks, with 5 never-before-seen in a Forza game.

Lords of the Fallen

Embark on a holy quest to restore radiance to the Six Beacons of the Sentinels as you traverse the dark land of Mournstead. Journey between two realms, Axiom and Umbral battling enemies and formidable bosses either solo or cooperatively.

Sonic Superstars

Embark on an adventure through the mystical Northstar Islands in this fresh take on classic 2D Sonic high-speed platforming action. Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, or Amy Rose and explore never-before-seen environments with fully 3D graphics, new settings, and a range of new powers and abilities.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Take control of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in this new installment of the Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise. Battle well-known enemies, including Venom, Lizard, Kraven the Hunter, and more, in a larger map with an evolved Spider-Man storyline and exciting new powers.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

After the disappointing Lord of the Rings: Gollum, fans of Tolkien's fantasy world are pinning their hopes on this latest Middle Earth title. Team up with other players to survive, craft, build, and explore the sprawling mines filled with various dangers.

Ghostrunner 2

Set one year after the events of the challenging first game, you step into the shoes of Jack, determined to confront the violent AI cult outside Dharma Tower.

Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake takes center stage again, along with FBI Agent Saga Anderson. They find themselves entangled in a supernatural horror story that Alan has penned as a means of escape from the Dark Place, where nightmares, fears, and stories come to life.

MORE GAMES OUT IN OCTOBER

Disgaea 7October 3rdPC / PS4 / PS5 / Switch
Hellboy Web of WyrdOctober 4thPC / PS4 / PS5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X/S / Switch
Wild Card FootballOctober 10thPC / PS4 / PS5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X/S / Switch
Endless DungeonOctober 19thPC / PS4 / PS5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X/S / Switch
Cities: Skylines 2October 24thPC / PS5 / Xbox Series X/S
Just Dance 2024October 24thPS5 / Xbox Series X/S / Switch
Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1October 24thPC / PS5 / Xbox Series X/S / Switch
Mineko’s Night MarketOctober 26thPS4 / PS5 / Xbox One
