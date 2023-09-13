Pokemon fans set sail for a new adventure in the DLC: New legends, challenges, and community await

In a momentous event that has sent shockwaves among the Pokemon fans, the highly-anticipated DLC is set to be released on September 12 at 6 p.m. PT or 9 p.m. ET, expanding the world of Pokemon trainers worldwide as they make their way through new adventures filled with excitement and mystery. Get ready to explore the uncharted with 'Mystic Isles' – a new Pokémon adventure awaits (Twitter. X)(Twitter. X)

The DLC introduces players to an entirely new region, a breathtaking island known for its landscapes, unique wildlife, and intriguing plots. Trainers are now able to journey through these uncharted lands, discovering hidden secrets and encountering a wide range of both new and familiar Pokemon.

ALSO READ: Pokemon gets new live-action drama, set to debut on October 19th

One of the major highlights of this DLC is the introduction of legendary and mythical Pokemon exclusive to the Mystic Isles. Trainers can now seek out and capture these creatures. Okidogu, Fezandipiti, and Munkidori are a few of the legendary pokemon in the game and were the same characters that protected Kitakami previously.

The release time for the Teal Mask DLC according to the confirmed time for the Japanese version are:

6 PM Pacific Time September 12th 8 PM Central Time September 12th 9 PM Eastern Time September 12th 2 AM UK Time September 13th 3 AM Central Europe Time September 13th 5.30 AM Indian Time September 13th 9.00 AM Japan Time September 13th

Mystic Isles is not just about catching new Pokemon; it offers fresh challenges and quests. Trainers will need to adapt their strategies to overcome unique gym battles, solve puzzles, and navigate difficult terrain in their quest to become champions.

One of the most exciting features of the DLC is its integration with previous Pokemon titles. Trainers can now transfer their hard-earned Pokemon from games like Sword and Shield, Sun and Moon, and Let's Go Pikachu/Eevee to explore the Mystic Isles with their trusted companions.

ALSO READ: Pokemon fan's futuristic Mecha version of Koraidon leaves fans awestruck

To celebrate the release, Pokemon Centers worldwide are hosting special in-game events, tournaments, and trading sessions to foster community engagement and teamwork among trainers. Players can connect with friends and rivals from around the world, making the Mystic Isles DLC a truly global experience.

Initial reactions from the Pokemon community have been positive, with players praising the new region's design, the addition of legendary Pokemon, and the overall sense of adventure that the DLC brings to the series.

Trainers, young and old, are now setting sail for the Mystic Isles, eager to explore uncharted territory, meet legendary Pokemon, and create unforgettable memories in this latest chapter of the Pokemon universe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON