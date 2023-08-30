Pokemon gets new live-action drama, set to debut on October 19th

Hold onto your Poke Balls, because a brand-new Pokemon adventure is coming to your screens this October! TV Tokyo has officially confirmed that a live-action Pokemon drama titled "Fill Your Pockets With Adventure" is in the works, and fans are buzzing with excitement. A live-action Pokemon drama titled "Fill Your Pockets With Adventure" featuring a human-Pokemon dynamic is set to debut on October 19th.

This project is set to debut on October 19th and is hailed as a first-of-its-kind endeavor. The show promises a unique twist, focusing on a human-Pokemon dynamic in the challenges of adulthood. The main character, Madoka Agaki, a recent college graduate, navigates the rollercoaster of grown-up life alongside her trusty Pokemon companions

Madoka's journey unfolds as she leaves her job in a coastal town to dive into the hustle and bustle of Tokyo. Joining an adventure-focused advertising agency, Madoka initially finds herself disillusioned with city life. However, an unexpected package from her mother changes everything. Inside the box lies her old Game Boy, complete with Pokemon Red. As Madoka delves into the beloved game, she discovers valuable life lessons that transform her perspective.

Taking on the role of Madoka is none other than Nanase Nishino, a familiar face to J-pop fans and a former member of the group Nogizaka46. Nishino expressed her excitement saying, "I'm very happy because I'm part of the generation that grew up with Pokémon, having played most of the series from the first to the latest."

The drama's title speaks volumes about its core theme – adventure. Viewers can anticipate watching Madoka and her friends evolve through their riveting escapades. For those who've embarked on countless Pokemon journeys themselves, the show promises nostalgic nods that will evoke warm memories. Nishino adds, “I think you will enjoy these little tidbits that are scattered throughout.” So, fellow trainers, mark your calendars for October 19th and get ready to embark on a whole new kind of Pokemon adventure.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON