Will Ash Ketchum return to Pokemon Horizons? Fans go wild over fan animation's adult Ash!

For years, Ash Ketchum has been the face of Pokemon, captivating audiences as the lovable protagonist. Despite recently passing the torch to new trainers in Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master, fans have been eagerly awaiting Ash's return. While his comeback hasn't been confirmed, a fan animator has taken it upon themselves to envision what an adult Ash might look like in the latest installment, Pokemon Horizons. After 26 years of being a part of the Pokemon franchise, Ash Ketchum is finally hanging up his hat.(OLM)

In this new fan animation, viewers are treated to a thrilling glimpse of what might have been if Ash had remained the star of Pokemon Horizons. The short film showcases Ash encountering a host of pocket monsters and characters who are set to cross paths with the new protagonists, Liko and Roy. With Ash's departure from the series, his infamous foes, Team Rocket, and some of his trusted allies have also taken their leave. Instead, the Explorers and the Rising Volt Tacklers have taken the spotlight, providing Liko and Roy with plenty of challenges to overcome.

Speculation ran rampant when news of Ash's departure broke, with many fans theorizing that Pokemon Horizons might feature a time skip, revealing an adult version of Ketchum. However, this theory was proven false as Ash was nowhere to be found, and the role of Liko's father went to a character named "Alex." While Ash's absence disappointed some fans, the possibility of his eventual return to the series remains open.

In a recent interview with Kunihiko Yuyama, the co-founder of studio OLM, fans were given a glimmer of hope. Yuyama revealed that Ash's departure does not signify his permanent absence from the series. Holding the esteemed title of World Champion, Ash may well become the ultimate goal for Liko and Roy to defeat on their respective journeys.

Should Ash make a triumphant comeback, it remains to be seen whether he will have his own standalone story or if a crossover with the new stars of the anime will take place. The clash between the seasoned trainer and the fresh-faced Liko and Roy could provide an exciting dynamic, showcasing the growth and evolution of the Pokemon world.

The fan animation, while providing a glimpse into Ash's future, the character's timeless appeal. Ash Ketchum's influence on the Pokemon franchise is unparalleled, and the mere thought of his potential resurgence would undoubtedly stir deep emotions of joy and longing among fans all across the globe.

Until that day arrives, viewers can immerse themselves in the imaginative world of Pokemon Horizons and witness the new adventures that await Liko and Roy. Whether it's battling powerful trainers, discovering new Pokemon species, or unraveling mysteries in the Paldea Region, the latest installment promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

In the ever-expanding Pokemon universe, one thing is certain: Ash Ketchum's legacy will continue to inspire trainers and fans alike, and his potential comeback holds the promise of new excitement and possibilities for the beloved franchise.

