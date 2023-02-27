Home / Technology / Gmail faces global outage, users face difficulties logging in

Gmail faces global outage, users face difficulties logging in

Published on Feb 27, 2023 11:04 PM IST

In the US, the reports topped the 10,000 mark, while many in the UK also reported outage on other Google services like Google Drive, Google Nest, and Google's homepage, reported Techradar. A red X on the Google Workspace Status Dashboard also signaled that Gmail was facing problems.

ByYagya Sharma | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Gmail, Google’s email provider, faced outage on Monday while many users tried logging into their accounts. Over 1,900 reports were recorded on outage detector website Downdetector around 6pm before the platform was restored again.

Downdetector reported that over 60% of the users reported problems with the Gmail website while 31% faced difficulty while logging in. Many users shared screenshots of the website on Twitter when they faced the outage. “502. That’s an error. The server encountered a temporary error and could not complete your request. Please try again in 30 seconds. That’s all we know,” read the message displayed on their screens.

Google has reportedly not made any official statement yet on the global outage. The recent outage comes after the tech giant faced similar problems last week when users reportedly stopped receiving mails.

