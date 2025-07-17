Google rolls out Gemini 2.5 Pro, deep search, and smarter AI features in Search

Google has introduced new artificial intelligence features to enhance its Search platform, including the launch of Gemini 2.5 Pro and a new Deep Search tool. These updates aim to provide users with more detailed and research-focused results. Both features are currently available to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the United States. Google has introduced Gemini 2.5 Pro and Deep Search to enhance AI-powered features in Search.(Google)

Gemini 2.5 Pro in Search

Subscribers to Google AI Pro and Ultra can now switch to Gemini 2.5 Pro within the AI Mode of Search. This model specialises in handling complex tasks that involve math, logic, or programming. It delivers in-depth answers with links to relevant sources. While the default AI Mode focuses on speed and general use, Gemini 2.5 Pro offers a more thorough analysis when users require detailed responses.

Google has also launched Deep Search, a research-focused tool that uses Gemini 2.5 Pro to perform hundreds of background queries. It compiles this information into a well-organised report with citations. Deep Search aims to assist users in areas such as career planning, financial decisions, and academic research by significantly reducing the time spent on these tasks. Currently, Deep Search is in the experimental Labs program and available only to users in the U.S. who have enabled AI Mode.

AI-Powered Calls for Local Services

Another new addition to Google Search is an AI-driven phone call feature. When searching for local services, like “pet groomers near me,” users can select a “Have AI check pricing” option. Google’s AI will then contact nearby businesses, collect appointment details, and provide a summary comparing the options, all without the user making any calls. This feature is being rolled out widely across the U.S., with increased access for AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.

Free AI Pro Plan for Students in India

Separately, Google announced a special offer for students in India. College students there can access the Google AI Pro plan free for one year. Normally priced at Rs. 19,500 annually, this plan includes tools such as Gemini 2.5 Pro, Veo 3, Deep Research, NotebookLM, and 2 TB of storage. Students can use these resources to get homework help, prepare for exams with notes and practice tests, and improve their writing skills. This initiative aims to support academic work by providing advanced AI tools at no cost to students for the first year.