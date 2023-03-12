GTA online's latest update brings back dead character. Guess who is coming back

Players of the popular video game, Grand Theft Auto V, might have thought that Dr. Friedlander, Michael's therapist, was dead and buried, but the latest update to GTA Online proves otherwise. The Last Dose update brings the character back to life and puts him in an unexpected role as a possible drug lord.

The news has sparked excitement among the game's fans, who have been eagerly anticipating the update. The Last Dose trailer reveals that Dr. Friedlander has been up to something fishy, possibly selling psychedelics to his patients. It's not entirely surprising, considering his bizarre personality and the game's satirical take on Hollywood.

Those who played through Grand Theft Auto V might recall that Michael and Dr. Friedlander had a falling out, and the therapist left Los Santos, claiming to have landed a TV and book deal. However, he also threatened to tell Michael's story under an alias, leading to a choice for the player to either let him go or take him out.

Now, it seems that Rockstar Games has made the decision that Dr. Friedlander was let go, allowing him to live a life of fame. However, it's unclear whether he'll survive the latest GTA Online update, as players might be tasked with killing him.

Also read | Rockstar Games drives GTA 5 forward with latest update - Improved security, performance, and more

Regardless of his fate, the return of Dr. Friedlander to the game after so long has delighted fans, who are excited to see him in an even quirkier role. With GTA Online's continuous expansion over the past decade, there are always new surprises in store for players.