Hisense 65U7Q Mini LED TV Review: Strong display, great for gaming, fairly priced

The television market in India has become increasingly competitive, with established giants like Samsung, LG, and Sony facing serious pressure from brands such as TCL and Hisense. The Hisense 65U7Q Mini LED TV, launched in 2025, is the company’s latest attempt to prove that you can enjoy a premium home-cinema experience without spending a fortune. Offering a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD panel with Mini LED backlighting, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos audio, and a 144Hz refresh rate for gamers, the 65U7Q has a lot on its spec sheet. After spending time with the television, watching Netflix, streaming cricket matches, and testing gaming performance with an Xbox Series X, this is how it shapes up, and why it earns a solid 4/5 in our book. Hisense 65U7Q Mini LED TV is nothing less than impressive.(Ayushmann Chawla)

Hisense 65U7Q Mini LED TV Review: Design and Build Quality

The Hisense 65U7Q looks every bit the modern television. Its slim bezels ensure that the panel itself commands attention, with the overall aesthetic closer to high-end competitors than budget models. The rear panel is neatly finished, although the stand design is fairly standard. Wall mounting is supported, and with a 65-inch size, many buyers will want it fixed in a central spot. Build quality is reassuring, even if not as ultra-premium as a Sony or Samsung QN series.

Its slim bezels ensure that the panel itself commands attention.(Ayushmann Chawla)

Hisense 65U7Q Mini LED TV Review: Display and Picture Quality

At the heart of the 65U7Q lies a 65-inch 4K (3840 × 2160) Mini LED panel, equipped with Full Array Local Dimming across over 600 zones. This technology dramatically improves contrast compared to regular LED TVs, allowing bright highlights and deep blacks to coexist in the same frame. Watching Dolby Vision content on Netflix, such as action thrillers and nature documentaries, is a treat: detail in darker scenes is preserved, while brighter sequences pop with impressive vibrancy.

Peak brightness reaches up to 1,000 nits, making HDR10+ and Dolby Vision titles shine, though in real-world use the typical brightness hovers around 450–600 nits. That means the TV is excellent for evening viewing or moderately lit rooms, but in very bright, sunlit spaces, glare and reflections can still reduce the impact.

The TV is excellent for evening viewing or moderately lit rooms(Ayushmann Chawla)

Colour reproduction is helped along by Quantum Dot technology, ensuring rich, accurate tones. Whether it’s the greens of a football pitch or the subtle variations in skin tones, the panel handles them with consistency. Wide viewing angles are acceptable for family viewing, though OLEDs still outperform it in extreme off-axis situations.

Hisense 65U7Q Mini LED TV Review: Motion and Gaming Performance

One of the standout strengths of the Hisense 65U7Q is its gaming prowess. The TV supports a native 144Hz refresh rate, making it especially appealing for gamers who own the latest consoles or high-end PCs. With Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), and AMD FreeSync Premium, it adapts smoothly to fast-paced action, reducing screen tearing and input lag.

Testing with Ghost of Tsushima and FIFA on the PlayStation 5 was fluid and responsive.(Ayushmann Chawla)

Testing with Ghost of Tsushima and FIFA on the PlayStation 5 was fluid and responsive, with motion handling that rivals televisions costing far more. Sports broadcasts also benefit from the Hi-View AI Engine, which helps upscale lower-resolution content and smooths motion without excessive soap-opera effect.

Hisense 65U7Q Mini LED TV Review: Audio Performance

Audio is often where mid-range televisions compromise, but Hisense deserves credit here. The 65U7Q features a 2.1-channel speaker system with a built-in subwoofer, tuned by Devialet. With Dolby Atmos support, it produces a more immersive soundstage than most TVs at this price point.

Dialogue is clear, bass is punchy, and action sequences carry weight.

Dialogue is clear, bass is punchy, and action sequences carry weight. Of course, true home-cinema fans will still prefer a dedicated soundbar or surround setup, but for a standalone television, the Hisense does more than hold its own. In smaller to mid-sized living rooms, many buyers may not feel the immediate need for external speakers.

Hisense 65U7Q Mini LED TV Review: Software and Smart Features

Running on VIDAA U8.5 OS, the Hisense 65U7Q provides a slick and user-friendly interface. Popular apps such as Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, and YouTube are pre-loaded, with access to other regional apps available through the store. Voice control via VIDAA Voice and Amazon Alexa is integrated, though Google Assistant support is absent, something that could disappoint users embedded in Google’s ecosystem.

The OS is snappy enough, but compared to Google TV or webOS, it feels slightly limited.

The OS is snappy enough, but compared to Google TV or webOS, it feels slightly limited in app availability and integrations. However, for core streaming and smart functions, it works reliably and smoothly.

Hisense 65U7Q Mini LED TV Review: Connectivity Options

The television offers a comprehensive set of connectivity features, including:

-4 HDMI ports (including HDMI 2.1 for 4K/120Hz gaming)

-2 USB ports

-Optical and headphone outputs

-Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4G/5G)

-Bluetooth 5.x for pairing headphones or controllers

This versatility makes it well-suited for those with multiple devices, from gaming consoles to soundbars and streaming sticks.

Hisense 65U7Q Mini LED TV Review: Everyday Use and AI Upscaling

One of Hisense’s strengths lies in its Hi-View AI Engine, which intelligently upscales lower-resolution content to near-4K quality. Watching standard definition cricket streams or older films becomes noticeably sharper, though upscaling is not perfect and artefacts occasionally creep in.

One of Hisense’s strengths lies in its Hi-View AI Engine.(Ayushmann Chawla)

The AI Picture and AI Smooth Motion features optimise settings automatically depending on the type of content, which casual users will appreciate. Still, enthusiasts may prefer tweaking picture modes manually for best results.

Hisense 65U7Q Mini LED TV Review: Limitations and Drawbacks

No TV at this price point is flawless. The Hisense 65U7Q’s main shortcomings are:

VIDAA OS ecosystem: Smooth, but not as app-rich as Google TV or Android TV platforms.

Audio wattage claims: Though quality is above average, it cannot replace a true surround sound setup for large living spaces.

Viewing angles: Colours wash out slightly at extreme angles, expected for a VA panel.

That said, none of these limitations are deal-breakers given the price.

Hisense 65U7Q Mini LED TV Remote.(Ayushmann Chawla)

Hisense 65U7Q Mini LED TV Review: Price and Value for Money

Priced at around ₹79,999 in India for the 65-inch variant, the Hisense 65U7Q is positioned aggressively against Samsung’s QLEDs and Sony’s mid-range Bravia models. For the combination of Mini LED, Dolby Vision, 144Hz refresh, and Dolby Atmos, it delivers exceptional value. Buyers who want flagship-like features without paying ₹1.5–2 lakh for a premium OLED will find this TV highly attractive.

Verdict: A Strong 4/5 Performer

The Hisense 65U7Q Mini LED TV strikes an excellent balance between performance, features, and price. It offers bright and punchy HDR performance, excellent gaming credentials, surprisingly strong audio, and a sleek design. Its drawbacks, slightly limited software ecosystem, less extreme brightness, and modest viewing angles, are easy to forgive when you consider the overall package.

If you’re looking for a 65-inch 4K Mini LED TV under ₹80,000 in India, this should be on your shortlist. It won’t completely dethrone the likes of LG OLEDs or Samsung’s premium Neo QLEDs, but it gets close enough to make many think twice.