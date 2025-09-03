Hisense to be the 1st to launch TV with Dolby Vision 2: What it is and why it matters

Dolby Vision 2: More than a decade after the debut of Dolby Vision, its successor is here. Dolby Vision 2 goes beyond simply adjusting tone and brightness levels, bringing AI-driven tools that tailor the viewing experience based on what you are watching, the device in use, and even the environment. Hisense will debut Dolby Vision 2 TVs with MediaTek’s Pentonic 800 processor.(Dolby )

According to a report by The Verge, The new format builds on Dolby Vision IQ with features like Precision Black, designed to enhance clarity in dark scenes without distorting a filmmaker’s original vision. An updated Light Sense system uses ambient light detection along with reference data from the content itself to automatically adjust brightness and contrast.

Dolby has also introduced bi-directional tone mapping, giving content creators more control to push TVs to deliver sharper contrast, higher peak brightness, and richer colours.

The report by The Verge mentions: Motion smoothing, often criticised for its “soap opera” effect, also gets a rethink. Dolby Vision 2 introduces “Authentic Motion,” described as the first creative-led motion control tool. “This allows filmmakers to decide shot by shot when and how to apply smoothing, striking a balance between reducing judder and retaining a cinematic feel,” as per the report.

Hisense will be the first company to bring Dolby Vision 2 to market, with its upcoming televisions powered by the MediaTek Pentonic 800 chip. At present, nearly 350 models from LG, Sony, TCL, Vizio and Roku support Dolby Vision, and more brands are expected to adopt the updated version soon.

Dolby spokesperson Cairon Armstrong confirmed to The Verge that current Dolby Vision content will remain compatible with existing displays. However, only TVs with Dolby Vision 2 support will be able to interpret and apply the additional metadata that enhances picture quality.

Dolby Vision 2 also introduces a clearer tiered system. The standard badge will indicate mainstream TVs equipped with upgraded picture performance, while Dolby Vision 2 Max will be reserved for top-end models featuring the most advanced capabilities.

If Hisense delivers on its promise, it will mark a milestone in consumer TV technology, with Dolby Vision 2 setting a new benchmark for how picture quality is managed and experienced.