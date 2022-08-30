How to order food during train journey via WhatsApp?

Are you travelling by train and want to order food during your journey? Now, you can do it through WhatsApp. Yes, you heard it right.



Zoop India, an online platform which delivers food to passengers in train, has partnered with WhatsApp chatbot solutions provider Jio Haptik Technologies Limited for what it calls to enable passengers with ‘seamless food ordering and delivery on train journeys’.



The WhatsApp-based self-service food delivery platform allows the passengers to place food orders and get their deliveries straight to their seats with real-time order tracking, feedback and support, the company said in a statement.



The passengers can use their PNR numbers to order food at selected restaurants at planned train stops.



The WhatsApp chatbot platform helps passengers overcome network connectivity issues and improve the accessibility of food during their travels.

The passengers can chat with Zoop on WhatsApp at +91 7042062070.

Here's a stepwise process on how to order food via this chatbot platform.



STEP 1: Tap Hi on the WhatsApp chat window. A message pops up with a button to select options.



STEP 2: Tap on Order Food option.



STEP 3: You will be asked to enter your PNR number. If you don't remember it at the moment, you can select search by station or search by train option and enter the necessary details.

“WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app by far and Haptik is at the forefront of WhatsApp commerce today. Our powerful Conversational Commerce solution enables brands like Zoop India to use WhatsApp as a platform to drive orders and create delightful customer experience,” Swapan Rajdev, co-founder and chief technology officer, Haptik, was quoted in the statement.

Puneet Sharma, Zoopindia.com founder, said,“The problem of lack of access to quality food in trains is something we wanted to resolve. The WhatsApp chatbot solution, powered by Haptik, is one of the most sophisticated. It is an ideal self-service solution for all railway passengers. We’re excited to see how people respond to this innovation".

