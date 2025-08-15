Independence Day 2025: Zomato Gold at Re 1, free delivery and more deals

As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day, food delivery platform Zomato has joined in the festivities by announcing special offers for its customers. From August 14 to 17, Zomato Gold members can enjoy free delivery on orders above ₹99, down from the previous threshold of ₹199. In addition, new users can avail of Zomato Gold membership for just ₹1. These offers are already live on the Zomato app and are aimed at making online ordering more rewarding for customers while supporting restaurant partners during this peak period. Zomato offers free delivery and Re 1 Gold membership as part of its Independence Day 2025 celebrations.(REUTERS)

Aditya Mangla, chief executive of Zomato’s food delivery business, said the reduced delivery threshold is designed to encourage members to explore more restaurants and enjoy everyday meals. “By lowering the free delivery threshold for our Zomato Gold members, we aim to make online ordering more rewarding—encouraging customers to enjoy everyday meals while discovering more restaurants,” he told the Economic Times. He added that the initiative also provides additional support to restaurant partners during this important time of year.

The announcement comes shortly after Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared his vision for India’s economic and strategic self-reliance. In light of recent US tariff hikes, Goyal urged India to embrace its potential and position itself as a global superpower. He emphasised that rather than responding with resentment to external pressures, India should focus on ambition, self-determination, and building strength across defence, technology, and economic sectors.

Mobile Finder: Vivo V60 5G LATEST specs, features, and price