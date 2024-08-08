iPhone 16 launching in few weeks: Here’s why iPhone SE 4 could be a better pick

Over the past few years, Apple has been working to bring several new innovations to the market. If we talk about the evolution of iPhones, then we have seen several improvements in terms of design, performance, camera capabilities, and more. While the flagship iPhone series has dominated the smartphone market, Apple also has an affordable range of iPhones in the market. This is where the iPhone SE series comes in, with light features and specifications. Know what the upcoming iPhone SE 4 will have in store for the users. (Unsplash)

Now, Apple is reportedly developing the iPhone SE 4 and it is slated to launch early in 2025. Several leaks about the smartphone have surfaced on the internet, giving a glimpse into what Apple may announce. However, considering all the leaks and rumours, the iPhone SE 4 may have much more potential than the iPhone 16, and that too at a very lower price. Therefore, know why you should wait for the iPhone SE 4.

iPhone SE 4 specifications and features (expected)

With the upcoming iPhone SE 4, Apple plans to bring a whole new design with an expanded size, all-screen display, upgraded cameras, and much more. According to a MacRumors report, the smartphone is expected to feature an iPhone 14-like design with an OLED screen from LG Display, a Face-ID feature, Dynamic Island, a USB-C port and an Action Button. Additionally, the display size is expected to be increased from 4.7-inch to 6.06-inch.

Similar to its predecessor, the iPhone SE 4 will likely feature a single-lensed camera, however, it will likely be equivalent to the iPhone 15’s 48MP main camera, for an enhanced photography experience. Therefore, it will be a big upgrade from the iPhone SE’s 12MP camera sensor. The current model of the SE-series is powered by the A15 Bionic chip which also powers the iPhone 13. Now, since the iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch next year, we can expect an A16 or A17 chipset to boost performance.

On the other hand, reports also suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will likely be the first smartphone with an Apple-designed 5G chip. Additionally, the smartphone may get a similar 3279 mAh battery as the iPhone 14 model. Therefore, with the iPhone SE 4, buyers may get all the advanced flagship features of iPhones, making it a worthy upgrade if you have been using an older generation iPhone.

In terms of price, the iPhone SE was priced at Rs.47600. However, the upcoming iPhone SE 4 may come in a similar price range or a little higher considering the major upgrades coming to the smartphone.