iPhone 16 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: AI features, 5X camera, titanium design and more compared

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has been the de facto flagship Android device for many buyers interested in premium Android smartphones, but the popularity of the iPhone Pro models can't be denied either. Hence, buyers are typically confused between buying the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, but now, with the iPhone 16 Pro set to launch, likely in September, the equation changes. Ergo, let’s check how the two devices might compare based on current information. iPhone 16 Pro is expected to feature titanium, just the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra(Samsung, Apple)

Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro: Apple May Catch Up In Terms of Zoom

Both iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to feature 5X tetraprism zoom lenses, which would match the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s zoom capabilities, as it also includes a 5X optical telephoto lens. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to have a capture button, perhaps, even allowing users to focus by half-pressing it, similar to a professional camera. The Galaxy S24 Ultra lacks such a button.

Moreover, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to support ProRes LOG video capture, just like the iPhone 15 Pro, a feature not available on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro: Specs And Build Quality

iPhone 16 Pro models are anticipated to be powered by the Apple A18 Pro chipset, which would be Apple’s second 3nm-based chipset following the A17 Pro that powers the iPhone 15 Pro. It is also expected to have 8GB of RAM, and Apple may increase the battery capacity of both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This is likely due to the expected increase in display size: the iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to have a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max might feature a substantial 6.9-inch panel, making it the largest iPhone ever.

In comparison, the Galaxy S24 Ultra features the current Qualcomm flagship, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The display includes a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and supports a peak brightness of 2,600 nits.

Regarding build quality, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to feature titanium, similar to the iPhone 15 Pro. This should help minimise the weight increase resulting from the larger size. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra also gets a titanium chassis, which has significantly improved its structural sturdiness and durability, making it more resilient to everyday wear and tear.

Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro: AI Features

With AI becoming increasingly prevalent, both Samsung and Apple have introduced their own AI systems. Apple’s AI, known as ‘Apple Intelligence,’ is yet to be released but will be available with the iOS 18.1 update for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series, possibly not until after September. Apple Intelligence will feature a supercharged new Siri, writing tools, and more.

Samsung already has a robust AI system, Galaxy AI, integrated into its flagship Galaxy devices, including the S24 Ultra. And only recently Samsing added even more features with the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. These features will also be available on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. These include the sketch-to-image feature, Portrait Studio, Instant Slow-mo, and the ability to invoke Google Gemini with a voice command. Existing features such as Circle and Search will also continue to be available.

