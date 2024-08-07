iPhone 16 series AI features: Know how Apple plans to integrate Apple Intelligence
The iPhone 16 series is to be powered by Apple Intelligence which includes several advanced AI features. Here’s what’s coming to the new generation of iPhones.
Apple iPhone 16 series is launching next month with advanced AI capabilities. In June, the company showcased “Apple Intelligence,” which includes many AI-powered features for iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Apple confirmed that Apple Intelligence will be rolled out for iPhone 16 users with the iOS 18 update. However, based on beta releases and reports, it is not expected to be rolled out until the iOS 18.1 update in October.
While Apple is still testing several AI features in the beta versions, the company may decide to launch the iPhone 16 without AI features out of the box. Therefore, these features might be introduced a month later, after the official launch. At WWDC 2024, Apple showcased numerous Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone 16 series and other Apple devices. So, let’s take a look at the AI features coming to the iPhone 16 and other eligible iPhones.
iPhone 16 AI features: What AI upgrades to look forward to
- Writing Tools: Apple Intelligence includes AI-powered writing tools which could work across several iOS and third-party apps. The writing tools will enable users to rewrite text, set different tones, proofread, spell check, and make grammar corrections. Furthermore, users can also generate comprehensive summaries in the form of paragraphs, key points, tables, or lists.
- Mail app makeover: With the iPhone 16 Mail app, users will get a new AI feature called “Priority Messages” where AI will analyse the text of each mail and provide users with summaries in the priority list at the top of their inbox. This way, it reduces the hassle of opening each email and searching for important emails. Additionally, the Mail app also has a “Smart Reply” feature for users to take advantage of quick replies.
- Noted app with AI features: In the iPhone 16 Notes app, the user will be able to record, transcribe, and summarise audio with the help of Apple Intelligence.
- Image Playground: With the help of AI, users can now create creative images in three different styles: Animation, Illustration, or Sketch in the dedicated Image Playground app. This app is also integrated into the Messages app, enabling users to generate fun and custom images within the chats.
- Smarter Siri: Apple’s voice assistant, Siri will now be powered by Apple Intelligence and large language capabilities to carry out complex tasks. Apple says that Siri will now be more natural and personalised for understanding different sets of prompts for everyday usage. The company has also integrated a keyboard functionality to Siri so users can type their prompts. The Siri functionalities and design have also been redesigned for more intuitive interaction.
- ChatGPT integration: iPhone 16 users will also be able to experience advanced AI capabilities with ChatGPT integration. Siri can easily connect users with ChatGPT and directly prompt the chatbot to generate responses. Chat GPT will also be available for users in iOS writing tools, image generation tools, Privacy protections, and others.
- AI features in Photos app: With Apple Intelligence, looking for a specific photo or video would be hassle-free as the app will be integrated with NLP. It will allow users to find photos with simple prompts. Additionally, users will also get AI editing tools which are mostly seen on other Android devices. It also has a unique “Memories” feature which enables users to create a short storyline with photos and videos.
