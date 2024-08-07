iPhone 16 series AI features: Know how Apple plans to integrate Apple Intelligence

Apple iPhone 16 series is launching next month with advanced AI capabilities. In June, the company showcased “Apple Intelligence,” which includes many AI-powered features for iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Apple confirmed that Apple Intelligence will be rolled out for iPhone 16 users with the iOS 18 update. However, based on beta releases and reports, it is not expected to be rolled out until the iOS 18.1 update in October. Check out all the revealed iPhone 16 series Apple Intelligence features. (Apple)

While Apple is still testing several AI features in the beta versions, the company may decide to launch the iPhone 16 without AI features out of the box. Therefore, these features might be introduced a month later, after the official launch. At WWDC 2024, Apple showcased numerous Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone 16 series and other Apple devices. So, let’s take a look at the AI features coming to the iPhone 16 and other eligible iPhones.

iPhone 16 AI features: What AI upgrades to look forward to