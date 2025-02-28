iPhone 16e now on sale in India: Here’s how to get the best deal and save big

The iPhone 16e, Apple's latest iPhone, has gone on sale today in India, February 28, starting at ₹59,900. The phone certainly packs a punch, especially considering it features Apple Intelligence and the Apple A18 chipset—the same components found in the iPhone 16, the brand’s flagship series. And, of course, you get a more modern design compared to previous budget iPhones, including the iPhone SE 3 and the second-generation iPhone SE. That said, here, we’ll tell you how to get the best deal on it. By following these steps, you won’t have to pay the full MRP that Apple is asking. Read on to find out how you can get the iPhone 16e for less than ₹55,000. Apple's newest phone - iPhone 16e. It's prices start from ₹ 59,900, making it the most affordable iPhone in the latest 16 series.(Apple)

iPhone 16e for ₹ 54,530: How this deal works

If you visit Amazon, you’ll find the iPhone 16e in stock with all storage variants available in both black and white. The base model is listed at ₹59,900, which is the MRP. However, if you have an ICICI Bank credit card, you can get an instant ₹4,000 discount, bringing the effective price down to ₹55,900.

There’s an even better offer available through an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. If you use this method, you’ll receive an instant ₹2,500 discount at checkout. Additionally, Amazon will provide ₹2,870 as cashback (to be credited as Amazon Pay Balance after billing cycle). In total, you get ₹5,370 in savings. When you subtract this from the MRP of ₹59,900, the net effective price comes down to ₹54,530—currently the lowest online price for the iPhone 16e in India (online).

If you've had your eye on the iPhone 16e since its announcement earlier this month, this is the best way to get it at a discounted price.

iPhone 16e specifications and features

The iPhone 16e is powered by the Apple A18 chipset, a 3nm processor also used in the iPhone 16. It supports Apple Intelligence and, according to reports, comes with 8GB of RAM—just like the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models.

In terms of design, think of it as an iPhone 13 or iPhone 14 with the ultrawide camera removed. It retains the familiar notch, flat sides, and a glass and aluminium back. However, it lacks the Dynamic Island seen in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series. The notch does include Face ID, a first for a budget iPhone.

For photography, the iPhone 16e has a single 48MP camera. There’s no ultrawide or telephoto lens, but it includes Apple’s Fusion Camera technology, also seen in the iPhone 16. This allows for optical-quality zoom up to 2x, reducing the need for a dedicated telephoto sensor. Based on testing with the iPhone 16 series, this delivers significantly better results than standard digital zoom.

In terms of video, the iPhone 16e supports advanced recording capabilities, including Dolby Vision at 4K 60fps. However, it lacks some premium features such as Cinematic Mode.

