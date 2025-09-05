iPhone 17 coming in 4 days: How to watch Apple Event live stream and all details

Apple is all set to launch its next generation of devices at its upcoming “Awe Dropping” event, scheduled for September 9, 2025. This year, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to reveal iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new slimmest model, the iPhone Air, along with new Apple Watch models and updated AirPods. Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 17 series, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the “Awe Dropping” event. (HT)

With just 4 days to go for its curtain raiser on Sept. 9, here’s how you can watch Apple announce the iPhone 17 series and what to expect.

How to Watch the iPhone 17 Launch Event Live (Online)

Apple is hosting its “Awe-dropping” iPhone 17 launch event on Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT (10:30 pm IST). The in-person keynote will take place at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. If you can't make it to Cupertino, Apple will also livestream the event on its website and official YouTube channel. For your convenience, we have embedded the live link below.

iPhone Air, AirPods Pro 3, and more: Here’s What to Expect:

Of course, the iPhone 17 series will make the headlines at the launch as reports suggest that Apple plans to introduce four new models: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new iPhone 17 Air, which will replace the Plus model and is claimed to be the slimmest iPhone yet.

The iPhone Air is expected to feature a slimmer and lighter design, similar in concept to the MacBook Air. Industry experts suggest that this upcoming model could bring a fresh look to Apple’s smartphone lineup, which has seen only gradual design changes in recent years. However, the new build may come with compromises such as shorter battery life.

On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro models are rumoured to carry upgraded camera systems and may be introduced in a new orange colour option. Apple’s event invitation, which includes an orange outline on its logo, has further hinted at this possibility.

New Watches and AirPods

The company’s wearable segment is also expected to receive upgrades. The Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 are expected to be part of the announcements. Unlike last year’s Ultra model, which only saw minor design changes, this year’s Watch Ultra 3 may feature larger dimensions and functional upgrades.

On the audio front, Apple is preparing to unveil the AirPods Pro 3. This release will expand the AirPods lineup and is expected to include performance and design improvements.

The September 9 event could introduce as many as seven new products, making it one of Apple’s busiest hardware launches in recent years.