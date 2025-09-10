iPhone 17 Pro India price, booking date, camera and more

Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 17 Pro at its ‘Awe Dropping’ event on Tuesday, alongside the standard iPhone 17 and the new Air model. The iPhone 17 Pro runs on iOS 26 out of the box and is powered by Apple’s latest A19 Pro chip. According to the company, the new lineup brings several upgrades over the iPhone 16 series, including camera improvements, display enhancements, and connectivity updates. iPhone 17 Pro launched with a starting price of Rs. 1,34,900 for the 256GB variant in India.(Apple )

iPhone 17 Pro: Price in India, Pre-Orders, and Launch offers

The iPhone 17 Pro starts at Rs. 1,34,900 for the 256GB variant, Rs. 1,54,900 for the 512GB model, while the top-end 1TB version costs Rs. 1,74,900. It is available in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver. Pre-orders begin on Friday, September 12 at 5:30 pm IST, in India and over 60 other countries, including the U.S., UK, Australia, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, France, and the UAE. The device will ship from September 19 in initial markets, expanding to 22 more regions on September 26.

Furthermore, iOS 26 will be available as a free update starting Monday, September 15, although some features may vary by region or language. Apple also introduced a 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with a 60W maximum, priced at Rs. 3,900. Customers can purchase AppleCare plans for coverage of accidents, theft, battery replacement, and 24/7 support. iCloud+ subscriptions start at Rs. 75/month, offering extra storage, Private Relay, Hide My Email, Custom Email Domains, HomeKit Secure Video, and Family Sharing for up to five members. New iPhone buyers also receive three months of Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, Apple News+, and Apple TV+, depending on regional availability.

iPhone 17 Pro: Specifications and Features

The iPhone 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a lightweight 7000-series aluminium body with Ceramic Shield 2 for scratch resistance. It replaces the titanium frame from previous Pro models, allowing space for a larger battery.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the A19 Pro chip, which includes a 6-core CPU, a 6-core GPU with Neural Accelerators, and a 16-core Neural Engine for AI tasks. It also supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread through the C1x modem and N1 chip. It also gets Apple’s new vapour chamber with deionised water to help the device manage heat efficiently.

For photography, iPhone 17 Pro includes a 48MP Fusion triple lens with an 8x optical-quality telephoto zoom and an 18MP Centre Stage front camera. For video recovering, it includes Dolby Vision HDR, 4K 120fps recording, ProRes Log, ProRes RAW, Apple Log 2, and GenLock support for creators.