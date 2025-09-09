Watch 3 Ultra with satellite SOS, 42-hour battery, and new health features launched

Watch Ultra 3 launch: Apple has expanded its smartwatch lineup with the new Apple Watch Ultra 3, which comes with advanced health, fitness, safety, and connectivity features. The latest model supports satellite communication, offers longer battery life, and includes tools to help users monitor conditions such as hypertension and sleep quality. Apple Watch Ultra 3 with satellite SOS, longer battery life, health tracking, and fitness features has been launched. (Apple)

Apple Watch Ultra 3: Connectivity and Safety Features

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 features two-way satellite communication, which could enable users to send messages, share their location and contact emergency services when they are outside of a cellular or Wi-Fi coverage area. Emergency SOS works via satellite, and the watch can automatically alert responders after a severe crash or hard fall. The Find My feature supports satellite pings every 15 minutes, and messaging remains end-to-end encrypted.

The device also supports 5G cellular, with an enhanced antenna system designed to improve reception in weak signal areas. Satellite services will remain free for two years after purchase.

Furthermore, the Watch Ultra 3 features the largest screen in the Apple Watch series, with LTPO3 wide-angle OLED technology. The new display enables faster refresh rates, thinner borders, and improved visibility at different angles. It supports over 20 updated watch faces and includes a new Waypoint face with live compass navigation and quick satellite access.

Under the hood, the Watch Ultra 3 offers up to 42 hours in standard use and up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode. Continuous outdoor workouts with GPS and heart rate monitoring now last up to 20 hours in Low Power Mode. Additionally, the fast charging offers up to 12 hours of use from a 15-minute charge, claims the company.

Health and Fitness Tracking Features

Apple has added hypertension notifications, using optical heart sensor data to detect signs of chronic high blood pressure. The system runs in the background and reviews data over 30-day periods before alerting users. Apple estimates the feature could help notify more than a million people of undiagnosed hypertension in its first year.

A new sleep score tool, introduced with watchOS 26, provides insights into sleep quality based on duration, consistency, and time spent in different stages. The feature draws on large-scale sleep studies and can be viewed on the watch or in the iPhone Health app.

For fitness, the Workout Buddy feature, powered by Apple Intelligence delivers personalised coaching during exercise. The Workout app also gains new customisation options, music and podcast integration, and easier workout creation through the Fitness app.

Apple Watch Ultra 3: Price and Availability

The Apple Watch Ultra is now available foWWr pre-order and will go on sale on September 19. The watch is priced at $799 and comes in black titanium colour option, alongside updated band options including the Trail Loop, Ocean Band, Alpine Loop, and new Hermès designs.