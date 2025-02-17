iPhone SE 4 launch: What to expect from Apple's February event - Date and more

Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone SE model, which could be called the iPhone SE 4 globally, on February 19. Apple hasn't confirmed that this event will feature the new iPhone SE. However, reports so far have pointed out that this could indeed be the time we finally see the iPhone SE 4 coming out in the open. Notable industry experts, including Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, have said this week that Apple will announce the iPhone SE 4. Coincidentally, Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted about a February 19 event, which streamlines things and makes it easy to anticipate that this is indeed going to be the iPhone SE 4. Now, that being said, let us tell you how to watch this Apple launch on February 19. iPhone SE 4 launching soon in India, know what’s coming ahead of the launch next week.(Majin Bu/ X)

How to watch Apple iPhone SE 4 event on February 19?

Apple will launch a new product on February 19 in just a few days’ time. However, it isn’t clear if this will be announced via press release alongside promotional materials, or if Apple will have a livestream. But, considering the brand's recent history, Apple has conducted small pre-recorded events and posted them. These have always showcased products. Last year, we saw something similar with how Apple unveiled the new M4 MacBook lineup powered by the M4 chip and other launches. So, it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary to see Apple launch the iPhone SE with a short and sweet pre-recorded event. If that does happen, it will likely be posted on Apple's YouTube channel.

What to expect from iPhone SE 4?

The major highlight of the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be the Apple A18 chipset, alongside its modern design, which could be reminiscent of the iPhone 14. Bloomberg’s Gurman has also said that this model will feature Apple’s intelligence, making it the cheapest iPhone with AI out of the box, much lower than the iPhone 16 series. The iPhone 16 from last year also uses the A18 chipset, which is a 3nm chip and competes in the same arena as the A18 Pro (found in Pro models), MediaTek's Dimensity 9400, and even the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Apple is also expected to bundle 8GB of RAM with the iPhone SE 4. New to these AI requirements, however, there could be a few strategic trade-offs with the iPhone SE 4 to keep the cost down. This could include not having a Dynamic Island and instead opting for the tried-and-tested notch seen on the iPhone 14. The overall design is expected to be reminiscent of the iPhone 14, with flat sides and a flat back, with the overall construction being aluminum and glass.

Apple is also expected to introduce a single rear camera setup, much like previous iPhone SE models. This could be a 48-megapixel Fusion camera, which could allow you to get optical quality results even at 2x focal length. However, the SE 4 will certainly miss out on an ultra-wide angle lens. Reports also suggest that Apple could debut its first in-house 5G modem, reducing its dependence on other modem makers like Qualcomm.