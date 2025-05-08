iQOO Neo 10 India launch on May 26, here’s everything we know so far

After weeks of speculation, iQOO has officially announced the India launch date for iQOO Neo 10. The smartphone will officially make its debut on May 26, 2025, bringing some powerful features and offering to the mid-range smartphone segment. Alongside the launch date, iQOO also confirmed the smartphone’s performance specifications with dual-chip power of SuperComputing Chip Q1 and Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. Therefore, if you are looking for a performance-centric smartphone, then you may want to wait for the launch of iQOO Neo 10 in India iQOO Neo 10 to be powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and SuperComputing Chip Q1.(iQOO)

iQOO Neo 10 launch in India

iQOO Neo 10 will officially be launched on May 26, 2025. This will be India’s first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, and it will bring dual chip capabilities with a SuperComputing Chip Q1. iQOO claims that it's an “all-rounder” phone bringing “next-level performance, speed and innovation.”

Earlier, the brand also revealed the smartphone’s design in two colourways: Titanium Chrome, which has a metallic silver finish and the Inferno Red colour that comes with a dual tone finish of white and red. After launch, the smartphone will be available to purchase from Amazon.in, iQOO.com, and other offline retail stores.

While we are yet to know about the smartphone’s specifications, here’s everything we expect to be announced for iQOO Neo 10 during launch.

iQOO Neo 10: What to expect

Reports suggest that the iQOO Neo 10 may come with similar features to iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro, which was launched earlier in China. Therefore, we expect the iQOO Neo 10 to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. It is also rumoured to offer 144FPS for gaming. Alongside dual chip power, the smartphone is expected to feature a 7K VC liquid cooling system for thermal management.

For photography, the iQOO Neo 10 may feature a dual camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera with Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it may feature a 16MP selfie camera. Lastly, the smartphone is expected to be backed by a 7000mAh battery that may support 120W fast charging.