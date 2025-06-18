iQOO Z10 Lite 5G launched in India with 6000mAh battery, Dimensity 6300 SoC

iQOO has announced the launch of its new budget 5G smartphone, the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, in India. The device is aimed at users looking for 5G connectivity in the sub- ₹13,000 price segment. It features a large battery, MediaTek processor, and a display tuned for multimedia use. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset built on a 6nm process. (iQOO)

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G price and availability

The smartphone is available in three variants: 4GB RAM + 128GB storage for ₹9,999 (net effective price ₹9,499), 6GB + 128GB for ₹10,999 (net effective ₹10,499), and 8GB + 256GB for ₹12,999 (net effective ₹12,499). It will be sold in Cyber Green and Titanium Blue colour options, starting June 25 on Amazon and iQOO’s official store. A flat ₹500 instant discount is applicable for select SBI card users.

Mobile Finder: iPhone 17 Air likely to debut later this year

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G specifications

The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset built on a 6nm process. The device supports dual-mode 5G (NSA + SA) and delivers an AnTuTu score of over 4.3 lakh. The processor is coupled with Ultra Game Mode, a utility for gaming that adds quick-access tools and minimised windows for multitasking. For sound, the smartphone offers a Dynamic Volume Booster with AI tuning that enhances output up to 200%.

A 6000mAh battery powers the device. A 15W charger is included in the box. The company claims the battery retains up to 80% capacity even after 1,500 charging cycles. The device meets MIL-STD-810H military-grade standards, includes IP64 water and dust resistance, and uses SGS-certified 5-Star drop protection.

On the camera front, the Z10 Lite features a 50MP Sony AI rear sensor with a 2MP secondary bokeh lens. A 5MP front-facing camera is also included. Photography modes include Super Night Mode and Portrait Mode, and the phone supports AI-based features like Photo Enhance and AI Erase.

The display is a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits brightness in High Brightness Mode. The screen is TÜV Rheinland-certified for Low Blue Light, aimed at reducing eye fatigue. The phone design includes a minimalist rear layout with a matte finish.

The Z10 Lite runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. iQOO is offering 2 years of Android updates and 3 years of security patches. The phone is certified for 50 months of smooth performance, as per the company’s internal tests.