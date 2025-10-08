M5 MacBook Pro may launch soon, but not for power users yet

Apple is expected to launch a couple of hardware products this month, which will likely be powered by the new M5 chip. Currently, the new iPad Pro and MacBook Pro are in line to make their debut. However, analysts suggest that Apple may delay the launch of some MacBook Pro models. The M5 MacBook Pro is speculated to launch soon, as stocks remain limited for the M4 MacBook Pro.(Bloomberg)

Reportedly, Apple could debut M5-powered iPad Pro and 14-inch MacBook Pro in the coming weeks. However, the M5 Pro and M5 Max-powered MacBook Pro may launch early in 2026. In addition, Apple has reported have limited supply for the M4 MacBook Pro, causing shipping delays. This also showcases that the company is transitioning to M5-powered devices.

M5 MacBook Pro launch: What to expect

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple may have limited stocks for the M4 iPad Pro and M4 MacBook, causing shipping delays. This delay is also expected to be caused due to the launch of the next-generation model in the coming weeks, hence the lower number of stocks.

It was further highlighted that Apple could soon launch the M5 MacBook Pro, whereas the MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max will likely debut next year. Therefore, if you are a power user and waiting for a more advanced Apple device, then you want to wait until 2026. As part of Apple’s launch plan for 2025, only a single MacBook Pro model was spotted in the FCC documents listing. Therefore, the laptop could debut this month with iPad Pro, or anytime before the end of 2025.

Now, we will have to wait until Apple makes an official announcement surrounding new product launches in the coming weeks. As far as specifications and feature upgrades are concerned, we expected the M5 MacBook Pro could offer a similar design and features as its predecessor. With a similar 14-inch OLED display and a 12MP centre-stage camera. However, the laptop may get new connectivity features such as WiFi 7, Thunderbolt 5, and others.