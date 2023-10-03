News / Technology / Made by Google 2023 event: Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launch expected

Made by Google 2023 event: Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launch expected

Made by Google 2023 event on October 4 at 7:30pm to unveil Pixel 8 devices and other products. Live stream link here.

Google is all set to surprise tech enthusiasts with its highly anticipated "Made by Google 2023" event, slated for October 4, commencing at 7:30pm. The event promises an exciting array of product revelations, with a special focus on the forthcoming Pixel 8 devices. Here's a comprehensive preview of what may be on the unveiling agenda:

Made by Google 2023: A special focus on the forthcoming Pixel 8 devices(Google)
Google Pixel 8 Series:

- Rumors suggest two models: Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

- Pixel 8 may feature a 6.17-inch FHD display.

- Pixel 8 Pro might sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.

- Powered by Google's Tensor G3 chipset with a unique 9-core CPU and advanced AI capabilities.

- Pixel 8 Pro may have a triple-rear camera setup; Pixel 8 could have a dual-rear camera setup.

- Both models feature distinctive visor-shaped camera modules.

- Expected price increase, starting at $699 for Pixel 8 and $899 for Pixel 8 Pro.

Pixel Watch 2:

- Upcoming smartwatch with a 1.2-inch OLED display.

- Equipped with 2GB of RAM and a spacious 16GB of internal storage.

- Health-focused features include a stress management system and a multi-path heart rate sensor.

- Offers functions like Pace Training, various workout modes, and Emergency Sharing.

Pixel Buds Pro:

- No new earbuds are expected.

- Speculation about new colour options, including Porcelain and Sky Blue variants.

Where to watch the event live?

For those eager to catch the event live, mark your calendars for October 4 at 7:30pm.

While the event unfolds in the heart of New York City, you can join in remotely via the live stream, available on the Made by Google YouTube channel or Google's official website.

