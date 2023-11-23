Microsoft Outlook Lite to support Indian vernacular languages, gets SMS integration

Outlook Lite, introduced by Microsoft in August last year to bring the main features of its Outlook mail service in a smaller-sized app, has been upgraded by the tech giant to cater especially to the Indian users. A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City, US. (REUTERS/ FILE)

Accordingly, Outlook Lite has been given two new features: support for local vernacular languages, and SMS integration.

“The evolution of Outlook Lite embodies our dedication to fostering inclusive digital experiences tailored for diverse communities in the country. Outlook Lite now redefines communication accessibility, providing users with a more convenient and personalised experience,” said Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, Microsoft India Development Centre.

Language support

Indian users can now compose and read mails in as many as five Indian languages: Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu. To cater to the country's linguistic diversity, more languages will be added soon.

SMS integration

The inbox now organises messages by categories, such as transactions, promotions, and personal. People can, therefore, switch between categories seamlessly, and view relevant messages in one place.

Additionally, the inbox will provide reminders for important events such as appointments, travel bookings, bill payments, gas bookings, and more.

Coming soon: Language translation for SMS

Soon, the tech giant will also bring language translation support for SMS. Thus, people will be able to read messages in a preferred language, or switch between languages with just a single tap.

This will be especially useful for people who receive messages in multiple languages.

