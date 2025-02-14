Nothing Phone (3a) launching with Snapdragon chipset: Know what’s coming

The UK-based smartphone brand, Nothing has confirmed the launch of the Nothing Phone (3a) series on March 4, 2024. The company has been teasing the launch for weeks now, giving a small glimpse of what will be announced. Now just a few days ahead of launch, Nothing CEO Carl Pei revealed that the Nothing Phone (3a) series will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset. Last year, the Phone (2a) models featured a MediaTek chipset, and this year the company has some new plans to provide “elite performance” to users. Know more about what Nothings has revealed about the upcoming Phone (3a) smartphone. Nothing Phone (3a) may come with some greater upgrades, here’s what we know so far.(Nothing)

Nothing Phone (3a) series: New processor confirmed

The Nothing Phone (3a) series is confirmed to make its debut in the first week of March with upgraded design, specifications, and features. As we wait to get a full glimpse at the smartphone’s design and specifications, Nothing has been teasing the Phone (3a) model, providing hints as to what will be launched. Based on the recent teaser, Carl Pei confirmed that the Phone (3a) will be powered by the Snapdragon processor. While the processor name was not revealed, it is speculated to feature a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip. The chip is expected to provide advanced features including on-device AI capabilities for which Nothing has been working for over a year. However, note that we are to get the confirmation.

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone (3a) is expected to come with an additional camera which will likely be a telephoto lens. Nothing recently shared a video of the smartphone’s zooming capability, confirming that the Nothing Phone (3a) may have a new zooming lens. Reports suggest the smartphone will feature a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.

Nothing Phone (3a) launch: Everything we expect

The Nothing Phone (3a) series will likely feature a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The other camera may include a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Lastly, the smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 5000mAh battery that will likely support 45W charging.

Apart from Nothing Phone (3a), the company is also expected to launch the Phone (3a) Pro model which will likely debut later this year with some greater specs offers. Therefore, we may have to wait a little longer to know what Nothing has planned for this year.