Nothing Phone (3a) Pro design revealed: Know about unique camera module

Nothing Phone (3a) series is launching in just a few days and the company has already created hype around what’s coming. Over the past few weeks, Nothing has been teasing the launch, giving a glimpse and sneak peek into what the Nothing Phone (3a) series will look like. Now, just a week ahead of launch, Nothing has officially revealed the design of the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, showcasing its new camera module design housing three camera sensors and the anticipated periscope lens. Alongside images, the company has shared a detailed video on how it landed on the new camera module design, and why it was the right fit for the new-generation model. Here’s everything you need to know about Nothing Phone (3a) Pro ahead of launch. Here’s what the new Nothing Phone (3a) Pro looks like, here’s how it got its new camera module.(Nothing/ X)

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro design

Nothing shared a post on the microblogging media platform X (formerly Twitter). Revealing the new design of Nothing Phone (3a) Pro. Now, it is confirmed that the smartphone features a bulky circular camera module, a faux transparent design with glyph lighting, and button placement. Soon after the reveal, the smartphone design got mixed reviews, with many criticising the unusual ways of placing the camera lenses and the bulky camera module. After the major design reveal, the company also shared a detailed 10-minute video explaining the design of the upcoming Nothing Phone (3a) Pro.

In the video Nothing’s executive highlighted how even a small change could make a bigger difference. The company showcased several camera prototype designs which went into the planning stage and how they finalised the one which features on the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro. It was highlighted that the bulky camera design was opted for due to the new periscope camera. The video also demonstrates the new rumoured button and how the company has changed its finish to look distinct from other buttons on the phone. However, the video did not highlight the functionality of the new button. Now, we simply have to wait until March 4 to confirm what the hardware part of the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro looks like.

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro: What we expect

The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro may feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED LTPS display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 paired with 12GB RAM storage. It is confirmed that the smartphone will feature a triple camera setup, but it may include a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Lastly, the Phone (3a) Pro could come with a 5000mAh battery.