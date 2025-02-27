OnePlus 13 gets Rs.5000 discount on Amazon: Know about latest offers

OnePlus 13 was launched in the flagship segment, winning the hearts of many in terms of new design, performance, and upgraded cameras. Therefore, if you are planning for a smartphone upgrade and want to get a flagship device, the OnePlus 13 could be a good option to consider. The smartphone is packed with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, providing premium performance and day-to-day performance. Additionally, it is currently available at a discounted price on Amazon, allowing buyers to get it at a lower price. Check out the latest deals and offers on OnePlus 13 and get the smartphone at a great deal price. OnePlus 13 gets a price drop on Amazon. Know about the latest deals.(OnePlus)

OnePlus 13 price drop

According to Amazon, the OnePlus 13 originally retailed for Rs.72999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. However, it's currently available at a discounted price of Rs.69998 on Amazon, giving buyers a 4% discount. In addition to discount, Amazon is also offering, bank, cashback and exchange opportunities for buyers to further reduce the price of the smartphone.

Bank offers: Buyers can get flat Rs.5000 instant discount on HDFC Bank for 6 months and above Credit Card EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.62999. Buyers can also avail flat Rs.4000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Debit Card non-EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.62999.

Cashback: Amazon Prime members can avail 5% cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card

Exchange: Lastly, with an exchange offer, buyers can avail up to Rs.22800 off on exchange offer. However, the exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions. Therefore, to retain maximum value, make sure your old device is in good working condition.

Should you buy OnePlus 13?

The OnePlus 13 at this discounted price is a great deal for buyers as they are not only getting the latest flagship smartphone, but they can also take advantage of the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Additionally, the smartphone includes some intuitive AI features for creativity, photo editing, and productivity, making your experience futuristic. Apart from performance, the OnePlus 13 comes with an impressive triple camera setup that captures visually pleasing images.