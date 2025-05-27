OnePlus 13s vs OnePlus 13: Display, camera, processor, price, and more compared

OnePlus 13s, a compact flagship, is launching in less than 10 days in India. OnePlus is actively teasing the launch, revealing the smartphone’s design, features, performance, and other details, creating hype for the new model. Now, as the launch nears, several details surrounding the OnePlus 13s are being circulated over the internet, giving us a sneak peek at what the company may reveal. However, if you are to buy the OnePlus 13s during launch, you must have an understanding of how the smartphone is different from its sibling, the OnePlus 13 model. Since both are flagship smartphones, it's crucial to examine how these two models differ and which will be the better option as per the user’s requirements. Know which model you should buy, the OnePlus 13s or the OnePlus 13 in 2025.(OnePlus)

OnePlus 13s vs OnePlus 13: Design

The OnePlus 13s comes with a few design iterations in comparison to the OnePlus 13. Firstly, we can see the new square-shaped camera module on the left corner of the OnePlus 13s, housing two camera sensors. Whereas the OnePlus 13 features a circular camera module with a triple camera setup. The OnePlus 13s will come with a new Velvet glass finish, and the OnePlus 13 features a vegan leather rear panel.

The OnePlus 13s is slimmer and lightweight, with 8.15mm in thickness, and it weighs 185g. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13 is 8.5 mm in thickness and weighs about 213g. One of the noticeable new additions to the OnePlus 13s will be the “Plus key” in place of the alert slider. Lastly, both models are IP68 and IP69 rated for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus 13s vs OnePlus 13: Display

Since the OnePlus 13s is a compact smartphone, it has a smaller display that measures 6.32 inches. In terms of viewing experience, the smartphone is expected to offer 8T LTPO AMOLED technology, offering 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1600 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch LTPO 4.1 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. It also offers up to 4500nits peak brightness.

OnePlus 13s vs OnePlus 13: Camera

The OnePlus 13s has been teased with a dual camera setup that will likely include a 50MP Sony LYT700 main camera sensor and a 50MP Samsung JN5 telephoto lens with a 2x optical zoom. Whereas, the OnePlus 13 features a triple camera setup fine-tuned by Hasselblad. It consists of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 50MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, both models will likely offer a 32MP selfie camera.

OnePlus 13s vs OnePlus 13: Performance and battery

The OnePlus 13s and OnePlus 13 are both powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor for flagship performance. The OnePlus 13s is also expected to offer LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0, similar to the OnePlus 13 model, showcasing no compromise in performance. However, the OnePlus 13s could offer up to 16GB RAM, whereas, OnePlus 13 offers up to 24GB RAM.

In terms of lasting performance, the OnePlus 13s is expected to be backed by a 6000mAh battery, similar to the OnePlus 13 models, despite being a compact smartphone. However, the charging capacity may differ, since the OnePlus 13 offers 100W charging and the OnePlus 13s could offer 80W charging support.

OnePlus 13s vs OnePlus 13: Price

The OnePlus 13 was launched at a starting price of Rs.69,999 in India. However, the OnePlus 13s is expected to be priced around Rs. Rs.45000. Reports also suggest that the pricing of the new compact model could fall between the price of the OnePlus 13R and the OnePlus 13 model. Therefore, we will have to wait until June 5 to confirm what the OnePlus 13 has in store for the users.