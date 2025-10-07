OnePlus 15 5G vs Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: Expected camera upgrades compared

Two of the popular flagship phones, the OnePlus 15 5G and Realme GT 8 Pro 5G, are launching in China this month, before their global debut. As we get closer to the launch, the brands have started teasing specifications and features of the phones. On the other hand, tipsters are also quite active in providing the expected upgrades. This time, the OnePlus 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro camera features were leaked, showcasing a major competition between the flagships. Here’s what we know about the camera upgrades ahead of the official debut. OnePlus 15 5G may not be the ideal camera phone you were hoping. Here’s what we know so far.(OnePlus/ Realme)

OnePlus 15 5G camera specifications

A Chinese tipster who goes by the Digital Chat Station (DCS) revealed that the OnePlus 15 5G is expected to feature a triple camera setup that may include a 1/1.5-inch sensor for the main camera. This sensor is expected to be either Sony Lytia LYT-700 or Sony IMX906. The smartphone could also feature a 1/2.76-inch Samsung JN5 sensor for the periscope telephoto and a 50MP ultrawide camera with Samsung ISOCELL JN5. If these rumours are true, then the main and periscope lenses have a smaller sensor compared to the OnePlus 13, showcasing a downgrade.

Realme GT 8 Pro 5G Camera specifications

The Realme GT 8 Pro is also expected to feature a triple camera setup that may consist of a 1/1.5-inch Sony Lytia LYT-700 sensor for the main camera, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with a 1/1.56-inch Samsung ISOCELL HP5 sensor. We are yet to get more details about its ultrawide lens.

While this may look impressive, it should be noted that the Realme GT 8 Pro is not a camera-focused phone, but it's a performance-centric phone. The company has revealed that the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which may offer improved gaming and multitasking capabilities.

Now, we simply have to wait until the official China and global launch to confirm what the OnePlus 15 5G and Realme GT 8 Pro 5G will have in store for users in the flagship segment.