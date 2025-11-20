OnePlus 15R launching soon and it may arrive alongside a new…

Just weeks after unveiling the flagship OnePlus 15 globally, the company is already gearing up for its next big release. OnePlus has begun teasing the arrival of the OnePlus 15R, the more affordable sibling in the lineup, and it may debut alongside an all-new smartwatch. OnePlus 15R is the global version of China’s OnePlus Ace 6T, and leaks suggest a strong upper-midrange spec sheet.

OnePlus 15R: The next launch is now official

A teaser page on OnePlus UK’s official website confirms that the OnePlus 15R is “coming soon.” While the company hasn’t shared full specifications yet, the page does reveal the phone in Black and Green colour options along with the mention of OxygenOS 16.

Interestingly, OnePlus is offering UK customers a £200 discount on the 15R if they sign up for launch updates. While India-specific teasers aren’t live yet, the 15R is expected to launch in multiple global markets, similar to previous “R” series models.

What to expect from the OnePlus 15R

The OnePlus 15R is the global version of China’s OnePlus Ace 6T, and leaks suggest a strong upper-midrange spec sheet. Early reports indicate the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, slightly below the Elite version used in the standard OnePlus 15 but still a flagship-grade processor.

The display could be one of the highlights again, with a 165Hz high-refresh-rate panel expected to return, matching the standard OnePlus 15. This keeps the 15R particularly appealing for gamers and power users looking for smooth scrolling and fast response times.

While camera and battery details remain under wraps, the “R” lineup traditionally balances premium features with cost-effective hardware choices.

A new OnePlus smartwatch is coming too

Alongside the 15R teaser, OnePlus has also hinted at launching a “New Watch.” The company hasn’t offered any details yet, but industry watchers believe this could be a refresh of the OnePlus Watch 3, possibly branded as the OnePlus Watch 3R.

With the OnePlus Watch 3 having launched in February 2025, a full generational upgrade seems unlikely. Instead, the new Watch may be a region-specific or feature-optimized version, similar to earlier “R”-series wearables.

Launch timeline

While OnePlus hasn’t announced a date, teasers usually appear shortly before official launches. With the global OnePlus 15 rollout recently completed, the OnePlus 15R and new OnePlus Watch are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.