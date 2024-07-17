OnePlus Nord 4 vs Nord 3: What’s special in the new mobile phone under 30,000

OnePlus Nord-series is one of the popular mid-range smartphone series which has gained much recognition over three years. Now, in 2024, the company launched the fourth generation smartphone, the Nord 4 with a completely new and unique design, upgraded specifications, AI features and more. OnePlus Nord 4 was launched on July 16 at the “Summer Launch Event” in Milan. The smartphone comes in three new colour options: Mercurial Silver, Oasis Green, and Obsidian Midnight, all designed differently. OnePlus Nord 4 vs Nord 3: What’s new in the latest smart mobile phone under ₹ 30,000 from OnePlus? Read to know if the OnePlus Nord 4 is worth the hype. (HT Tech)

Being a OnePlus Nord 2 user myself, I was excited to get my hands on the Nord 4 smartphone which seems to be a great upgrade when it comes to new specifications and features. However, last year, the OnePlus Nord 3 also created a buzz among tech enthusiasts with its Mediatek Dimensity 9000 chipset, impressive camera performance and lightning-fast charging. Therefore, we must get an in-depth understanding of what the OnePlus Nord 4 brings to the market in comparison to last year’s Nord 3 smartphone. Check out the detailed specs comparison between the OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord 3.

OnePlus Nord 4 vs Nord 3 price in India

OnePlus Nord 4 comes at a starting price of Rs.29999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. Additionally, the smartphone comes with two more storage options 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB, these options are priced at Rs.32999 and Rs.35999 respectively. On the other hand, the latest price of the OnePlus Nord 3 on the OnePus website is Rs.33999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. However, considering the discounts available online, you can get it for as low as ₹25,990 (Flipkart).

OnePlus Nord 4 price and variants OnePlus Nord 3 price and variants 8GB RAM+128GB at Rs.29999 8GB RAM+128GB at Rs. 33999

(as low as ₹ 25,990 on Flipkart) 8GB RAM+256GB at Rs. 32999 16 GB RAM + 256 GB at Rs.37999

(as low as ₹ 29,999 on Flipkart) 12GB RAM +256GB at Rs.35999 N/A

OnePlus Nord 4 vs Nord 3: Design and Display

The OnePlus Nord 4 was unveiled with a redesigned camera module and metal unibody. The smartphone weighs 199.5 grams which is 6 grams heavier than the Nord 3. However, OnePlus has made the new generation smartphone sleeker with dimensions of 162.6 x 75 x 8 mm. Additionally, Nord 4 is one of the most durable Nord-series smartphones with an IP65 rating, a Glass front, an aluminium back, and an aluminium frame.

On the other hand, the Nord 3 comes with a Dragontrail Glass front, Gorilla Glass 5 back, and a plastic frame. The smartphone measures 162 x 75.1 x 8.2 mm and weighs 193.5 grams. The OnePlus Nord 3 has received an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It comes with a basic dual-camera setup and other power and volume buttons, a USB-C port, a mute button, and others.

In terms of display technology, the OnePlus Nord 4 sports a 6.74-inch Fluid AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 2150nits of peak brightness. It offers 1B colours, HDR10+ content, 1240 x 2772 pixels, 450 ppi density, and Ultra HDR image support. Whereas, the Nord 3 comes with similar display specs, however, it offers 1450 nits of peak brightness and 451 ppi density.

OnePlus Nord 4 vs Nord 3: Camera and Battery

The OnePlus Nord 4 comes with a new camera module consisting of two camera sensors. The dual-camera setup includes a 50 MP main camera with f/1.8 sensor size and 25mm focal length. The main camera also comes with OIS and EIS support. It features an 8 MP ultra-wide camera with a Sony sensor and a 112-degree field of view. On the front, the smartphone features a 16MP selfie camera.

If we take a look at the OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone, then it also comes with a triple camera setup which consists of a 50 MP main camera with f/1.8 sensor size and 24mm focal length. The other two sensors consist of an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. Additionally, the smartphone features a 16MP front-facing camera.

For long-lasting performance, the OnePlus Nord 4 is equipped with a 5500 mAh battery and comes with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Whereas, the Nord 3 is backed by a 5000 mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging.

Specifications OnePlus Nord 4 OnePlus Nord 3 Display 6.74-inch Fluid AMOLED display, 2772x1240 pixel,

120Hz refresh rate, 2150nits brightness 6.74-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 2772x1240 pixel,

120Hz refresh rate, 1450nits brightness Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Mediatek Dimensity 9000 Software Android 14, 4 years of OS update Android 13, 3 years of OS update RAM options 8GB/ 12 GB 8GB/ 16GB Storage 128GB UFS 3.1, 256GB UFS 4.0 128GB, 256GB UFS 3.1 Camera 50MP+8MP

Front: 16MP 50MP+8MP+2MP

Front: 16MP Battery 5500mAh, 100W charging 5000mAh, 80W charging

OnePlus Nord 4 vs Nord 3: Performance and software compatibility

In terms of performance, the Nord 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor paired with Adreno 732. The smartphone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256G UFS 4.0 storage. However, note that the 128GB variant offers UFS 3.1 storage. Furthermore, the Nord 4 is integrated with OnePlus Intelligence and on-device AI features.

On the other hand, the Nord 3 is equipped with Mediatek Dimensity 9000 processor and Mali-G710 GPU. The smartphone comes in 8GB and 16GB RAM and offers up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Notably, the older generation smartphones do not support AI features.

The Nord 4 runs on OxygenOS 14.1 based on Android 14 and it will get OS upgrades for the next 4 years. The Nord 3 was launched with OxygenOS based on Android 14, however, it will get three years of OS updates and four years of security updates. Therefore, the Nord 3 is compatible with the Android 16 version.

Written by: Aishwarya Panda, HT Tech