Realme brings Ricoh’s camera expertise for GT 8 Pro flagship mobile: 5 big features it brings

Realme has announced a partnership with camera maker Ricoh to bring Ricoh GR-powered camera features to the upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro. This comes at a time when several smartphone brands have formed similar collaborations: Oppo with Hasselblad, Xiaomi with Leica, and OnePlus previously with Hasselblad branding. Now, Realme has teamed up with Ricoh to bring its renowned camera expertise to the GT 8 Pro. Realme is the latest smartphone maker to bring a dedicated camera-maker's expertise to its smartphones.(Realme)

For those uninitiated, Ricoh is popular for its pocket-sized GR cameras like the Ricoh GR IV, known for taking film-like images thanks to their colour processing. The brand says that with the GT 8 Pro, users will be able to take better street photography thanks to this partnership. This will be possible through various Ricoh's colour science, including five exclusive classic Ricoh GR tones, Ricoh GR mode, and various focal lengths as well as imaging improvements.

Here’s all you need to know.

There are several advantages that this new Ricoh partnership brings to the Realme GT 8 Pro

Firstly, it brings an ultra-high-transparency lens group, which the brand claims has been developed with Ricoh Imaging. This leads to better anti-glare performance, higher resolving power, and minimal distortion, bringing more clarity. There’s a new Ricoh GR mode as well, which can be toggled with a simple swipe to open the customised interface. It has a signature shutter click, different from other phones, which mimics the Ricoh GR IV camera. There are various focal lengths on offer: 28mm and 40mm (full-frame equivalent). The 28mm is ideal for capturing street-style images, while the 40mm is tighter, and captures emotions better. There’s also a viewfinder mode, which hides all extra settings and gives you an immersive view of what you’re capturing. The brand has also included five exclusive classic Ricoh GR tones - standard, positive film, negative film, monotone, and high-contrast black and white. There’s also a customised tone function, which lets you adjust these tones according to your style. You will also get Ricoh GR-style watermarks.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 17 LATEST Price