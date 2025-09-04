Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G mobile launched: Price in India, specs, and features

Samsung has officially launched the new generation Fan Edition smartphone, the Galaxy S25 FE 5G, at the Galaxy Unpacked event. This new Samsung phone packs some flagship features from the Galaxy S25 series, but at an affordable price. From the latest OneUI 8 updates, Galaxy AI features, to a refined design, the Galaxy S25 FE could become your next ideal phone. Therefore, if you are looking for a flagship upgrade but do not want to empty your pockets, then know what the new Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G mobile has in store to offer. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G flaunts a lightweight design, OneUI 8 update, and more. Here’s everything you need to know.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G mobile: Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G mobile features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1900nits peak brightness with vision booster. In terms of design, it has a matte-glass finish with an aluminium frame. Samsung says that the smartphone is 0.6mm slimmer and weighs only 190 grams.

The Galaxy S25 FE 5G is powered by the Exynos 2400 chip paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. For a smooth performance, it features a larger vapour cooling system with liquid thermal, offering improved thermal performance. The smartphone runs on OneUI 8 based on Android 16 that includes features like Now Bar, Now Brief, Circle to Search gameplay, Gemini Live, Audio Eraser and more. In addition, Samsung also brings the KEEP Knox security feature for user protection.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is also known for its signature triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It also features a 12MP selfie camera, an upgrade from Galaxy S24 FE’s 10MP selfie camera. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by an upgraded 4900mAh battery that supports 45W fast wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G: Price in India and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G will come in three colour options: Navy, Jet Black, and White. Buyers can also pick from three storage options of 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 8GB+512GB.

In addition, the Galaxy S25 FE will come with six months of Google AI Pro trial for free. This will include features and tools like Gemini, Flow, NotebookLM and more.

Price and sale date will be updated soon.