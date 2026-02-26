Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus and S26 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 launched in India

Samsung has officially unveiled its much-anticipated Galaxy S -series smartphones today at the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco. The new lineup includes the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and the high-end Galaxy S26 Ultra. While the overall design remains close to the previous generation, the company has focused on internal upgrades, software changes, and new artificial intelligence features. So without further ado, let’s take a closer look at the latest models and what they have in store for you. Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus and S26 Ultra launched in India and other global markets. (Shaurya Sharma) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: AI Features and Software Changes Samsung has expanded its AI tools across the Galaxy S26 lineup. A feature called Now Nudge offers context-based suggestions. For example, it can surface recent photos when prompted in a chat or check calendar entries when scheduling is discussed in messages.

Now Brief offers reminders and updates based on daily usage patterns. Circle to Search now supports multi-object recognition, allowing users to select and search for more than one item within an image at the same time.

The series also introduces AI-powered Call Screening, which identifies unknown callers and provides a summary of their purpose. Privacy Alerts notify users if apps with device administrator access attempt to use sensitive data without a clear need. A new Private Album option within the Gallery app allows users to hide selected photos and videos directly.

Samsung has also updated Bixby, which improved its conversational responses and integration across Galaxy devices.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Specifications and Features The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It also features a built-in Privacy Display that claims to reduce screen visibility from side angles while keeping content clear for the user. This system is integrated into the display and can activate automatically during password entry or within selected apps. It also supports partial screen privacy for notifications and a maximum privacy mode for stronger side protection.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy. Samsung claims performance gains in CPU, GPU, and NPU compared to the previous generation. A redesigned vapour chamber aims to improve heat management during gaming, multitasking, and video recording.

For photography, the Galaxy S26 Ultra sports a quad rear camera system, including a 200MP wide camera with 2x optical quality zoom, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It also has a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The device adds updates to Nightography Video and Super Steady mode, including a horizontal lock option for video recording.

Furthermore, the handset houses a 5,000mAh battery with 60W wired charging support. Samsung claims that it can reach up to 75 per cent charge in around 30 minutes with a compatible adapter. Wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare are also supported.

In terms of connectivity, the device includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 6.0, and it carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is available in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB storage variants.

Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus The Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus share similar specifications, with differences in display size and battery capacity. The Galaxy S26 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, while the Galaxy S26 Plus features a 6.7-inch QHD+ panel. Both support adaptive refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz.

In most regions, the devices are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor. In India, Samsung offers an Exynos 2600 variant.

As for the optics, both phones include a triple rear camera system with a 50MP wide lens supporting 2x optical zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. They also have a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy S26 houses a 4,300mAh battery with 25W wired charging support, while the Galaxy S26 Plus carries a 4,900mAh battery with up to 45W wired charging support. Both devices support wireless charging, Wireless PowerShare, and carry an IP68 rating.

The Galaxy S26 series comes in Cobalt Violet, White, Black, and Sky Blue colour options. Samsung also offers Pink Gold and Silver Shadow as online-exclusive colours through its official store.