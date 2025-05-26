Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 hands-on image reveal design ahead of July launch

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is about a month away, when the South Korean giant will officially introduce its new generation of foldable devices. Over the past few months, several talks have been circulating around the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, giving a glimpse of what Samsung may reveal. Now, just weeks ahead of the launch, hands-on images of the book-style foldable have started to surface, showcasing the rear panel design of the smartphone. Alongside the design, the tipster also reveals the foldable thinness, showcases slimmer bezels, and more. Now, with the leak, we have greater expectations for design upgrades for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. Here’s everything we know about the foldable so far. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launching soon in India with significant design upgrades.(HT )

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 hands-on images and design

Over the months, we have seen several design renders for Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, showcasing possible design enhancements and changes. However, now a tipster has shared real-life hands-on images of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, revealing the rear panel design and slimness of the smartphone. A tipster from X obtained some images of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 from Weibo (a Chinese social media platform), showcasing a similar camera module design of the predecessor. In the image, we can also see the main foldable screen with slimmer bezels, which likely measures just 1mm.

Furthermore, tispter revealed that the smartphone measures 158.4 x 143.1mm x 3.9mm, which means the foldable will be significantly slimmer in comparison to the predecessor. As previous leaks suggest, it could also wear the crown for the slimmest book-style foldable. Reports also suggest that Samsung has integrated a new hinge mechanism that will likely make the display crease invisible.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: What to expect

In terms of specifications and features, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED cover display and an 8.0-inch AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. The foldable could feature a triple camera setup with an upgraded 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Lastly, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely be backed by a 4400mAh battery, similar to its predecessor.