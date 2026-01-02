Samsung may skip Galaxy S26 price hike to defend flagship market share: Report

Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch, involving the Galaxy S26 Ultra, S26+, and the S26, is expected to happen soon but ahead of the expected launch, a new report originating from South Korea has confirmed a key detail about the upcoming phones: pricing. The report says that Samsung may have decided against increasing the prices of the Galaxy S26 models. Here are the details. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra likely to come with major design changes.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Samsungs Galaxy S26 Series Price Could Remain Unchanged

The report mentions that Samsung could choose not to change the prices of the Galaxy S26 series, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8, despite competitors raising prices as components such as RAM and storage become more expensive world over due to the rise of AI. The South Korean report adds that Samsung aims to defend its market share in the flagship smartphone segment globally and plans to do so by not increasing the prices of the Galaxy S26 series, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 phones.

The report also adds the expected release date of the Galaxy S26 series, which could take place on February 25 in San Francisco, US. The Galaxy S26 lineup is expected to continue with three models, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26, and the larger Galaxy S26+. Ultimately, the phones could go on sale in March, which would be later than what Samsung is typically known for when it comes to making its devices available.

Galaxy S26 lineup: Expected Specs

When it comes to the flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung is expected to bring the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Samsung could also continue to offer a quad-camera setup on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The company may use the Exynos 2600 in select markets. However, reports also suggest that Samsung could use different chipsets across various markets, which could make things more interesting.

