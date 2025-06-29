Smart cooling at best prices! Ceiling fans from Atomberg, Orient, Havells and more are now up to 60% off on Amazon

If you’ve been thinking about sorting out the cooling at home before the real heat kicks in, this is a decent time to do it. Amazon has ceiling fans from Atomberg, Orient, Havells, Crompton, Bajaj, Polycab, and Longway marked down by as much as 60%. Enjoy cool comfort with energy saving ceiling fans from trusted brands, all at big discounts on Amazon.

You’ll see fast-spinning fans that move air well, ones with remotes so you don’t have to get up, and some that stay quiet at night. A few are plain, others have a bit more shape. With all these options and prices, it’s simple to pick what suits your rooms best.

The Bajaj Durato 12S1 1200mm ceiling fan is part of the ceiling fans on sale with 55% off right now on Amazon. It runs at 400 RPM for strong, steady airflow and uses Therma Tuff Technology to handle heat and moisture over time.

The BEE star rating helps manage power use. Finished in brown, this fan suits most rooms without standing out too much, offering good performance for daily comfort.

Specifications Size 1200mm (48 inch) Rating BEE 1 Star Finish Rust-free coating Air Delivery High airflow Special Feature High Velocity Wattage 52 Watts Click Here to Buy Bajaj Durato 12S1 1200MM (48) Ceiling Fans For Home | Bee Star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | ThermaTuff Technology | High Air Delivery & High Speed 400 RPM | 3-Yrs Warranty 【Brown】

The Longway Kiger P1 1200 mm ceiling fan is now part of the ceiling fans on sale, with 60% off for a limited time. This model offers ultra high-speed performance and an anti-dust finish that stays clean longer.

The smoked brown colour and three-blade design bring a neat look to any space. It also comes with a star rating to help manage power use without fuss. A reliable option for steady airflow at home.

Specifications Size 1200 mm/48 inch Finish Anti-dust coating Speed Ultra high speed Special Feature Lightweight Air Flow Capacity ‎230 Cubic Feet Per Minute Click Here to Buy LONGWAY Kiger P1 1200 mm/48 inch Ultra High Speed 3 Blade Anti-Dust Decorative Star Rated Ceiling Fan (Smoked Brown, Pack of 1)

Give your living room a fresh feel with the Polycab Wizzy Neo 1200mm ceiling fan, now at 55% off as part of the ceiling fans on sale. This model comes with a 5 star BLDC motor for lower power bills and smooth operation.

The remote lets you pick from six speeds, reverse the direction, or set a timer. A brown copper finish and sturdy copper winding round out its dependable design.

Specifications Size 1200mm Motor 5-Star BLDC Controls Remote, 6 speeds Features Reversible, Timer, Remote Controlled Material 100% Copper winding Click Here to Buy Polycab Wizzy Neo 1200mm 5-Star BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for Living Room| 55% Energy Saving, 100% Copper, High Air Delivery, 6 Speed Setting, Reversible & Timer | 4-yr Warranty【Brown Copper】

Bring calm, steady cooling to your space with the Crompton Surebreeze Sea Sapphira 1200 mm ceiling fan, now 47% off in the ceiling fans on sale. This BEE star rated model delivers strong, even airflow and keeps a consistent high speed without much noise.

The ivory finish blends easily into most interiors. It’s built to handle daily use while keeping rooms comfortable through long, warm days. So, buy it from Amazon right now with a great discount offer on this ceiling fan.

Specifications Size 1200 mm Rating BEE Star Rated Special Feature High Velocity Wattage 51 Watts Click Here to Buy Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm Ceiling Fan for Home | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan | Superior Air Delivery | HighSpeed | 2 Years Warranty | (Ivory), Pack of 1

Set a calm tone at home with the Atomberg Renesa Elite Smart 1200mm ceiling fan, now 39% off in the ceiling fans on sale. This model runs on a 5-Star BLDC motor and pairs easily with Alexa for voice control.

The remote lets you adjust speed and settings without leaving your seat. A pearl white finish adds a clean look, while high air delivery keeps the room feeling pleasant all day.

Specifications Size 1200mm Motor 5-Star BLDC Controls Remote, Alexa Airflow High delivery Special Features Smart Fan, BLDC Motor with Remote, Low noise, Boost Mode, Timer, Moonbeam light Click Here to Buy atomberg Renesa Elite Smart 1200mm 5-Star BLDC Fan, Remote Ceiling Fan for Home, Works with Alexa, High Air Delivery, Free Installation, 3-Year Warranty, Newly Launched in 2025 (Pearl White - Smart)

Keep the heat in check with the Orient Electric Apex-FX 1200mm ceiling fan, now 46% off as part of the ceiling fans on sale. This model uses a strong motor to move air steadily and comes with a rust-resistant build that holds up well over time.

The BEE Star Rating helps manage power use. Finished in a rich brown shade, it suits spaces where you want both lasting function and a clean look.

Specifications Size 1200mm Motor Strong and powerful Rating BEE Star Rated Build Rust resistant Special Features Durable,Long Lasting Wattage 50 Watts Click Here to Buy Orient Electric Apex-FX 1200mm Ceiling Fan for Home| BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan| Rust Resistant | Strong and Powerful Motor | 2 Years Warranty by Orient | Brown - Pack of 1

The Havells FAB BLDC 1200mm ceiling fan is now 40% off the ceiling fans on sale. With a 350 RPM motor and up to 65% power savings, it handles daily cooling with ease. Four modes including Boost, Sleep, Breeze, and Mop let you set the airflow just right.

Reverse rotation and low noise keep it versatile and quiet. The cocoa brown finish pairs well with different rooms without standing out too much.

Specifications Size 1200mm Motor 350 RPM BLDC Power Use 30W Airflow 225 CMM Special Features Remote Controlled, Timer, Safety Certified, Reverse rotation, 4 modes Click Here to Buy Havells FAB BLDC Ceiling Fan 1200mm, 350 RPM, Savings upto 65%, Reverse Rotation, 4 Modes (Boost, Sleep, Breeze, Mop), Low Wattage 30W, Low Noise, Air Flow:225 CMM, 3 Year Warranty, Cocoa Brown

The Atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm ceiling fan is now part of the ceiling fans on sale with 41% off for a limited time. This BLDC model runs with less power and carries a BEE 5 Star rating.

The remote control and LED indicators make daily use simple. Its gloss black finish blends into many spaces easily. Strong airflow helps keep the room pleasant for working, resting, or spending time with family.

Specifications Size 1200mm Motor BLDC Rating BEE 5 Star Controls Remote with LED indicators Special Feature Remote Controlled, Gloss finish Click Here to Buy atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black)

The Orient Electric Uno BLDC 1200 mm ceiling fan is part of the ceiling fans on sale on Amazon, now at 36% off. This model uses a 5 star BLDC motor that can cut electricity costs by half.

The handy remote makes speed changes simply from anywhere in the room. A glacier grey finish gives it a calm look that fits well in most spaces. It’s built to move plenty of air without much noise.

Specifications Size 1200 mm Motor BLDC 5-star rated Controls Remote control Power Saving Up to 50% Special Feature Remote Controlled Wattage 28 Watts Click Here to Buy Orient Electric Newly launched 1200 mm Uno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | Glacier Grey

The Havells Ambrose ES 1200mm ceiling fan is now 36% off the ceiling fans on sale. This fan has a gold mist wood finish that gives rooms a warm touch without looking flashy.

Its 100% copper motor supports steady airflow while using less power. The blades are shaped for good air spread, making it easier to stay cool through long days. Simple lines and a decorative style suit a range of interiors.

Specifications Size 1200mm Motor Pure copper Finish Gold mist wood Design Decorative Special Features Exotic rich looks with modern styling, Optimum air delivery even at low voltage Click Here to Buy Havells 1200mm Ambrose ES Ceiling Fan|Premium Finish, Decorative Fan, Elegant Look, High Air Delivery, Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Year Warranty by Brand|(Pack of 1, Gold Mist Wood) 1 Star

FAQs on the Amazon Sale on ceiling fans Are all sizes of ceiling fans included in this sale? Yes, you’ll find different sizes, including 1200mm models and smaller options.

Do the discounts apply to all colours and finishes? Most colours and finishes are part of the sale, but it depends on the seller’s stock.

Can I buy more than one fan at the sale price? Yes, you can order multiple units if they’re available.

Do BLDC fans really save more electricity? Yes, BLDC motors often cut power use by up to 50% compared to regular fans.

Are there fans that run quietly? Many models have low-noise designs for peaceful use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.