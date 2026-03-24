Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

    Smartwatches for men that track fitness like a personal coach

    Smartwatches for men that track fitness offer a seamless way to monitor health, workouts, and daily activity with features like heart rate tracking.

    Published on: Mar 24, 2026 8:25 PM IST
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Our Picks

    Best in watches

    Best value

    25 day battery

    Best in Android

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Best in watches

    Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water ResistantView Details...

    ₹39,399

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Best value

    Apple Watch SE 3 GPS 40mm Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band - M/LView Details...

    ₹24,900

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    25 day battery

    Amazfit Active Max Smart Watch 1.5" AMOLED Display, 25-Day Battery, Offline Maps, GPS, 4GB Storage, 170+ Sport Modes, 5 ATM Water Resistant, Heart Rate & Sleep Fitness Tracker for Android & iPhoneView Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs battery life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display, Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal build,Dual Frequency GPS, 5 ATM, IP68 & BT Calling (Black Steel)View Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    Best in Android

    Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic (46mm LTE, Black) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Stainless Steel | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant IndexView Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Fitness tracking isn’t just about steps anymore. It’s about understanding how your body holds up through long workdays, missed workouts, and the occasional push to do better. That’s where the gap between smartwatches shows up. The Apple Watch Series 9 and Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic feel more involved, offering health data you might actually pay attention to. The Amazfit Active Max keeps things simple with strong battery life and outdoor-friendly features, while the OnePlus Watch 2 balances performance with fewer charging worries. Even the Apple Watch SE 3, though more straightforward, covers the basics well. The real choice comes down to how much detail you want, and how often you’re willing to charge it.

    Three rugged smartwatches with fitness tracking features, displayed alongside workout essentials, highlighting durability, performance, and everyday usability for active lifestyles. (AI-generated)
    Three rugged smartwatches with fitness tracking features, displayed alongside workout essentials, highlighting durability, performance, and everyday usability for active lifestyles. (AI-generated)
    Bharat Sharma
    By Bharat Sharma

    It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech - whether it is AI solutions, the pace of gadget development, and other related technologies. As a tech journalist, I believe it has the potential to solve all of world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.

    Read moreRead less

    The Apple Watch Series 9 fits easily into everyday life, tracking workouts, sleep, and heart health with useful clarity. Cellular support keeps you connected without your phone, while ECG and blood oxygen insights add reassurance. The bright always on display stays readable outdoors, and water resistance makes it suitable for daily wear. It feels dependable, practical, and well suited for building consistent fitness habits.

    Specifications

    display
    always on retina
    connectivity
    gps + cellular
    health features
    ecg, blood oxygen, sleep tracking
    battery
    lithium ion

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Accurate health tracking with meaningful insights

    ...

    Cellular support adds real everyday flexibility

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Battery life may need daily charging

    ...

    Works best within Apple ecosystem

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate accuracy, display brightness, and seamless iPhone pairing, though some mention battery life could last longer with heavy use.

    Why choose this product?

    Strong health tracking, reliable connectivity, and everyday usability make it a solid choice for those serious about fitness and convenience.

    BEST VALUE

    2. Apple Watch SE 3 GPS 40mm Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band - M/L

    Loading Suggestions...
    our principles

    Our Principles

    Full Transparency

    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

    Brand Confidence

    We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

    The Apple Watch SE 3 covers everyday fitness tracking without feeling excessive. It tracks activity, sleep, and heart rate reliably, while features like fall detection add a layer of safety. The always on display keeps things glanceable, and performance feels quick for daily use. It pairs smoothly with an iPhone, making calls, messages, and notifications easy to manage. A practical choice for staying active without spending on premium extras.

    Specifications

    display
    always on display
    connectivity
    gps, bluetooth, wi fi
    health features
    heart rate, sleep tracking, fall detection
    battery
    up to 18 hours

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Balanced features for daily fitness tracking

    ...

    Smooth performance with reliable iPhone integration

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No ECG or blood oxygen tracking

    ...

    Battery still needs daily charging

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like its ease of use, accurate tracking, and value pricing, though some expected more advanced health features at this price.

    Why choose this product?

    It delivers essential fitness tracking, dependable performance, and Apple ecosystem convenience, making it a sensible pick for everyday health and activity monitoring.

    The Amazfit Active Max focuses on endurance and versatility, making it ideal for those who prefer fewer charging breaks. The bright AMOLED display stays clear outdoors, while offline maps and built-in GPS support runs, treks, and travel without relying on your phone. With 170+ sport modes and BioCharge insights, it helps you pace workouts and recovery better. It feels dependable for long routines and suits both Android and iPhone users well.

    Specifications

    display
    1.5 inch amoled
    battery
    up to 25 days
    storage
    4 gb
    water resistance
    5 atm

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Long battery life reduces daily charging hassle

    ...

    Offline maps and GPS add real outdoor utility

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    App ecosystem feels limited compared to premium watches

    ...

    Interface may take time to get used to

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise battery life, bright display, and value for money, while some mention the software experience could feel slightly less polished.

    Why choose this product?

    It offers strong battery life, practical outdoor features, and wide workout support, making it a solid pick for consistent fitness tracking and travel.

    The OnePlus Watch 2 strikes a strong balance between performance and everyday usability. Wear OS 4 brings access to familiar apps, while the dual chipset setup keeps things responsive without draining the battery too quickly. It lasts comfortably across multiple days, and fast charging helps when you’re in a rush. The stainless steel build feels sturdy, and dual frequency GPS improves tracking accuracy, making it a reliable companion for workouts and daily routines.

    Specifications

    display
    1.43 inch amoled
    battery
    up to 100 hours
    connectivity
    wear os 4, bluetooth
    durability
    5 atm, ip68

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Smooth performance with Wear OS app support

    ...

    Battery lasts longer than most Wear OS watches

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Limited to Android users only

    ...

    Health tracking not as detailed as premium rivals

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate battery life, build quality, and smooth performance, though some mention occasional software bugs and limited iOS compatibility.

    Why choose this product?

    It offers strong performance, better battery life than most Wear OS watches, and durable design, making it a practical choice for Android users.

    The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic feels like a proper upgrade for those who want deeper health insights alongside everyday convenience. The rotating bezel adds a tactile edge, while the bright display stays clear outdoors. Features like blood pressure, ECG, and vascular load monitoring bring more context to your health, not just numbers. LTE support keeps you connected on the go, and the overall experience feels polished, fast, and built for long-term use.

    Specifications

    display
    super amoled
    connectivity
    lte, bluetooth, wi fi
    health features
    bp, ecg, ihrn, vascular monitoring
    durability
    sapphire glass, 5 atm, ip68

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Advanced health tracking with meaningful insights

    ...

    Premium build with intuitive rotating bezel

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Battery life may need frequent charging

    ...

    Best experience within Samsung ecosystem

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like the design, health features, and smooth performance, though some mention battery life could be better with heavy usage.

    Why choose this product?

    It offers advanced health monitoring, strong performance, and premium design, making it ideal for users focused on detailed fitness and wellness tracking.

    Which smartwatch is best for accurate fitness tracking?

    If accuracy matters, the Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic and Apple Watch Series 9 stand out. Both go beyond step counts, offering ECG, heart monitoring, and deeper insights into recovery and strain. They’re better suited for people who want to understand patterns over time, not just daily stats. The OnePlus Watch 2 also performs well for GPS-heavy workouts, especially outdoor runs and cycling sessions.

    Are budget smartwatches good enough for fitness tracking?

    Yes, but it depends on expectations. The Amazfit Active Max offers excellent value with GPS, long battery life, and multiple sport modes, making it ideal for consistent tracking. The Apple Watch SE 3 is another practical option if you’re in the Apple ecosystem. You may miss advanced metrics like ECG, but for daily fitness and habit building, these options hold up well.

    Which smartwatch offers the best battery life for fitness users?

    Battery life varies widely. The Amazfit Active Max easily leads with up to 25 days, making it perfect for those who dislike frequent charging. The OnePlus Watch 2 balances performance and longevity, lasting several days even with active use. Apple and Samsung watches typically need daily charging, but they compensate with more advanced health tracking and smarter ecosystem integration.

    Do smartwatches actually help improve fitness consistency?

    They can, when used right. Watches like the Apple Watch Series 9 and Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic offer reminders, trends, and actionable insights that nudge you towards consistency. Even simpler devices like the Amazfit Active Max help by making tracking effortless. The key is not just data, but how clearly the watch helps you act on it over time.

    Factors to consider when buying a new smartwatch

    • Accuracy of health and fitness tracking
    • Battery life and charging speed
    • Compatibility with your phone ecosystem
    • Display clarity in outdoor conditions
    • GPS reliability for outdoor workouts
    • Build quality and durability
    • App support and overall software experience

    Top smartwatch features comparison

    Product nameDisplaySoundConnectivity
    Apple Watch Series 9Always-on RetinaBuilt-in speakerGPS + Cellular, Wi-Fi
    Apple Watch SE 3Always-on displayBuilt-in speakerGPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
    Amazfit Active Max1.5" AMOLEDBuilt-in mic & speakerBluetooth, GPS
    OnePlus Watch 21.43" AMOLEDBuilt-in speakerBluetooth, Wear OS
    Samsung Galaxy Watch8 ClassicSuper AMOLEDBuilt-in speakerLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Bharat Sharma
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Bharat Sharma

      It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech - whether it is AI solutions, the pace of gadget development, and other related technologies. As a tech journalist, I believe it has the potential to solve all of world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.Read More

    News/Technology/Smartwatches For Men That Track Fitness Like A Personal Coach
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes