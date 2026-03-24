Smartwatches for men that track fitness like a personal coach
Smartwatches for men that track fitness offer a seamless way to monitor health, workouts, and daily activity with features like heart rate tracking.
Our Picks
Best in watches
Best value
25 day battery
Best in Android
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best in watchesApple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water ResistantView Details
₹39,399
Best valueApple Watch SE 3 GPS 40mm Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band - M/LView Details
₹24,900
25 day batteryAmazfit Active Max Smart Watch 1.5" AMOLED Display, 25-Day Battery, Offline Maps, GPS, 4GB Storage, 170+ Sport Modes, 5 ATM Water Resistant, Heart Rate & Sleep Fitness Tracker for Android & iPhoneView Details
OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs battery life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display, Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal build,Dual Frequency GPS, 5 ATM, IP68 & BT Calling (Black Steel)View Details
Best in AndroidSamsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic (46mm LTE, Black) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Stainless Steel | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant IndexView Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Fitness tracking isn’t just about steps anymore. It’s about understanding how your body holds up through long workdays, missed workouts, and the occasional push to do better. That’s where the gap between smartwatches shows up. The Apple Watch Series 9 and Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic feel more involved, offering health data you might actually pay attention to. The Amazfit Active Max keeps things simple with strong battery life and outdoor-friendly features, while the OnePlus Watch 2 balances performance with fewer charging worries. Even the Apple Watch SE 3, though more straightforward, covers the basics well. The real choice comes down to how much detail you want, and how often you’re willing to charge it.
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The Apple Watch Series 9 fits easily into everyday life, tracking workouts, sleep, and heart health with useful clarity. Cellular support keeps you connected without your phone, while ECG and blood oxygen insights add reassurance. The bright always on display stays readable outdoors, and water resistance makes it suitable for daily wear. It feels dependable, practical, and well suited for building consistent fitness habits.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Accurate health tracking with meaningful insights
Cellular support adds real everyday flexibility
Reason to avoid
Battery life may need daily charging
Works best within Apple ecosystem
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate accuracy, display brightness, and seamless iPhone pairing, though some mention battery life could last longer with heavy use.
Why choose this product?
Strong health tracking, reliable connectivity, and everyday usability make it a solid choice for those serious about fitness and convenience.
BEST VALUE
2. Apple Watch SE 3 GPS 40mm Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band - M/L
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The Apple Watch SE 3 covers everyday fitness tracking without feeling excessive. It tracks activity, sleep, and heart rate reliably, while features like fall detection add a layer of safety. The always on display keeps things glanceable, and performance feels quick for daily use. It pairs smoothly with an iPhone, making calls, messages, and notifications easy to manage. A practical choice for staying active without spending on premium extras.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Balanced features for daily fitness tracking
Smooth performance with reliable iPhone integration
Reason to avoid
No ECG or blood oxygen tracking
Battery still needs daily charging
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its ease of use, accurate tracking, and value pricing, though some expected more advanced health features at this price.
Why choose this product?
It delivers essential fitness tracking, dependable performance, and Apple ecosystem convenience, making it a sensible pick for everyday health and activity monitoring.
The Amazfit Active Max focuses on endurance and versatility, making it ideal for those who prefer fewer charging breaks. The bright AMOLED display stays clear outdoors, while offline maps and built-in GPS support runs, treks, and travel without relying on your phone. With 170+ sport modes and BioCharge insights, it helps you pace workouts and recovery better. It feels dependable for long routines and suits both Android and iPhone users well.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Long battery life reduces daily charging hassle
Offline maps and GPS add real outdoor utility
Reason to avoid
App ecosystem feels limited compared to premium watches
Interface may take time to get used to
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise battery life, bright display, and value for money, while some mention the software experience could feel slightly less polished.
Why choose this product?
It offers strong battery life, practical outdoor features, and wide workout support, making it a solid pick for consistent fitness tracking and travel.
The OnePlus Watch 2 strikes a strong balance between performance and everyday usability. Wear OS 4 brings access to familiar apps, while the dual chipset setup keeps things responsive without draining the battery too quickly. It lasts comfortably across multiple days, and fast charging helps when you’re in a rush. The stainless steel build feels sturdy, and dual frequency GPS improves tracking accuracy, making it a reliable companion for workouts and daily routines.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Smooth performance with Wear OS app support
Battery lasts longer than most Wear OS watches
Reason to avoid
Limited to Android users only
Health tracking not as detailed as premium rivals
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate battery life, build quality, and smooth performance, though some mention occasional software bugs and limited iOS compatibility.
Why choose this product?
It offers strong performance, better battery life than most Wear OS watches, and durable design, making it a practical choice for Android users.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic feels like a proper upgrade for those who want deeper health insights alongside everyday convenience. The rotating bezel adds a tactile edge, while the bright display stays clear outdoors. Features like blood pressure, ECG, and vascular load monitoring bring more context to your health, not just numbers. LTE support keeps you connected on the go, and the overall experience feels polished, fast, and built for long-term use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Advanced health tracking with meaningful insights
Premium build with intuitive rotating bezel
Reason to avoid
Battery life may need frequent charging
Best experience within Samsung ecosystem
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the design, health features, and smooth performance, though some mention battery life could be better with heavy usage.
Why choose this product?
It offers advanced health monitoring, strong performance, and premium design, making it ideal for users focused on detailed fitness and wellness tracking.
Which smartwatch is best for accurate fitness tracking?
If accuracy matters, the Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic and Apple Watch Series 9 stand out. Both go beyond step counts, offering ECG, heart monitoring, and deeper insights into recovery and strain. They’re better suited for people who want to understand patterns over time, not just daily stats. The OnePlus Watch 2 also performs well for GPS-heavy workouts, especially outdoor runs and cycling sessions.
Are budget smartwatches good enough for fitness tracking?
Yes, but it depends on expectations. The Amazfit Active Max offers excellent value with GPS, long battery life, and multiple sport modes, making it ideal for consistent tracking. The Apple Watch SE 3 is another practical option if you’re in the Apple ecosystem. You may miss advanced metrics like ECG, but for daily fitness and habit building, these options hold up well.
Which smartwatch offers the best battery life for fitness users?
Battery life varies widely. The Amazfit Active Max easily leads with up to 25 days, making it perfect for those who dislike frequent charging. The OnePlus Watch 2 balances performance and longevity, lasting several days even with active use. Apple and Samsung watches typically need daily charging, but they compensate with more advanced health tracking and smarter ecosystem integration.
Do smartwatches actually help improve fitness consistency?
They can, when used right. Watches like the Apple Watch Series 9 and Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic offer reminders, trends, and actionable insights that nudge you towards consistency. Even simpler devices like the Amazfit Active Max help by making tracking effortless. The key is not just data, but how clearly the watch helps you act on it over time.
Factors to consider when buying a new smartwatch
- Accuracy of health and fitness tracking
- Battery life and charging speed
- Compatibility with your phone ecosystem
- Display clarity in outdoor conditions
- GPS reliability for outdoor workouts
- Build quality and durability
- App support and overall software experience
Top smartwatch features comparison
|Product name
|Display
|Sound
|Connectivity
|Apple Watch Series 9
|Always-on Retina
|Built-in speaker
|GPS + Cellular, Wi-Fi
|Apple Watch SE 3
|Always-on display
|Built-in speaker
|GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Amazfit Active Max
|1.5" AMOLED
|Built-in mic & speaker
|Bluetooth, GPS
|OnePlus Watch 2
|1.43" AMOLED
|Built-in speaker
|Bluetooth, Wear OS
|Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic
|Super AMOLED
|Built-in speaker
|LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBharat Sharma
It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech - whether it is AI solutions, the pace of gadget development, and other related technologies. As a tech journalist, I believe it has the potential to solve all of world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.Read More