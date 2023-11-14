The Game Awards 2023: Full list of nominations

Nominations for the gaming world's most prestigious award show were announced on Monday, November 13. The Game Awards 2023 is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 7 December at Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. This year's nominees which span across 112 games include fan-favourites like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, The Last of Us, and more. The most nominated publisher for this year is Nintendo with 15 nominations. A global jury decides who gets the nomination. The show will stream live across 30 platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and TikTok.

The Game Awards 2023 nominees(X, formerly Twitter)