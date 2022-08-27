Troubled by unwanted mails on Gmail? Here's how you can block an email address

Search engine giant Google's mail provider Gmail is used by millions of people and business organisations across the world. This email service is used for personal messages, business emails and advertisements.



On a particular day, your Gmail inbox might be flooded by certain emails which are unwanted and have unnecessarily flooded your mailbox. You can either delete them or block the email address. Yes, you read it right. You can even block an email address which is eating up unnecessary space in your inbox. When you block a sender, the messages sent by them will go straight to your Spam folder.



If you use Gmail via desktop or laptop, here are the steps you need to follow.



STEP 1: Log on to Gmail on your computer.



STEP 2: Open the message.



STEP 3: In the top right corner of the message, click on More.



STEP 4: Select Block (sender).



If you use Gmail on your Android phone, here are the steps to block an email address.



STEP 1: On your Android phone or tablet, Tap on the Gmail app.



STEP 2: Select the message



STEP 3: In the top right of the message, select More.



STEP 4: Tap on Block (Sender).



If you are an Apple iOS users, follow these steps to block an email address.



STEP 1: On your Apple iPhone or iPad, tap on the Gmail app.



STEP 2: In the top right of the message, select More.



STEP 3: Select Block (sender).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON