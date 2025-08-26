Vivo T4 Pro 5G mobile launched: Price in India, offers and all details

Vivo T4 Pro 5G mobile has just launched in India, and with it, Vivo has expanded its line-up in the sub- ₹30,000 price bracket in the country. The device launched today, August 26, powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, a 3x 50MP telephoto camera, a 6.77-inch quad-curve display, and up to 256GB storage. Here, we are going to tell you all the offers, price details, availability details, and what you can expect from the specifications of the device. Read on for the details. Vivo T4 Pro gets a 3X telephoto lens(Shaurya Sharma/HT)

Vivo T4 Pro: Price in India, offers, availability

Let’s start with the price:

The base model with 8GB + 128GB will cost ₹ 27,999.

27,999. For the 8GB + 256GB model, you will pay ₹ 29,999.

29,999. For the top-end 12GB + 256GB variant, which we have tested in our first impressions, you will have to pay ₹ 31,999.

Coming to availability, Vivo has announced that the phone will be available on Flipkart, Vivo’s own India e-Store, and other partner retail stores starting August 29. To sweeten the deal further, Vivo has also announced several offers, including a ₹3,000 instant discount on select bank credit cards such as HDFC, Axis, and SBI. Alternatively, you can get a ₹3,000 exchange bonus by exchanging a smartphone. In addition, there is a 6-month no-cost EMI offer, and you will also receive free premium access to 10 OTT apps for 2 months with the ₹1,199 Jio prepaid plan.

Vivo T4 Pro specifications and features

The Vivo T4 Pro gets a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED panel, giving it a premium look at first glance. The phone’s design is also pleasing, which you can read about in our first impressions.

Powering the device is the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset which, while not a gaming champion, delivers a balanced experience. The phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, making it ideal for power users.

The cameras are certainly the highlight of the device. You get a Sony IMX882 50MP main camera, along with a 50MP Sony IMX882 3x periscope camera. For selfies, there is a 32MP front camera. However, do note that this model does not feature Zeiss branding, unlike more expensive models such as the Vivo V60. You also have various modes, such as Film Camera Mode, which can be a fun addition if you want pre-baked creative effects.

In terms of durability, the Vivo T4 Pro offers IP68 and IP69 dual water resistance, as well as Diamond Shield glass protection, which the company claims provides 37% improved drop resistance over conventional glass.

The device gets a 6,500mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge support. In our testing, this should comfortably last most people two days. Vivo also promises 1,300 full charge cycles with this battery.

Other features include a dual stereo speaker set-up, an optical in-display fingerprint scanner, and Funtouch OS 15. The phone will receive 4 years of Android software upgrades and 6 years of security patches, which is a significant improvement over Vivo’s earlier policy.

UPCOMING MOBILES: iPhone 17 LATEST Details