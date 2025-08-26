Vivo T4 Pro 5G mobile first impressions: A balanced experience with camera and design as the highlights

After spending a few days with the Vivo T4 Pro in India, it’s clear to me that the phone delivers a well-rounded experience. The device offers long-lasting battery life, capable cameras, reliable performance, and a pleasing design language. While it handles the basics efficiently, the Vivo T4 Pro does have a few quirks. Here are my detailed first impressions of the Vivo T4 Pro. Vivo T4 Pro in gold.(Shaurya Sharma - HT)

Vivo T4 Pro's design language impresses

From the moment of unboxing, the phone feels solid and well-built. The matte back panel avoids the flashy, distracting gradients common today, and the camera module is reminiscent of the Vivo V60 and the higher-end X200FE. This matte finish extends to the sides, preventing fingerprints, which I think, is a thoughtful touch. And the quad-curved display lends the device a premium look that will likely appeal to many in this segment. However, this design choice has its own set of trade-offs, which I'll address later in my review.

Vivo T4 Pro gets a 3X telephoto lens(Shaurya Sharma/HT)

Battery life and display are decent

While a few days isn't enough to assess long-term battery health, the 6500mAh cell in the Vivo T4 Pro has been decent so far. Having used it alongside my primary Vivo X200 Pro, I can say its endurance comes close. The charging is quick, but the standout feature is the excellent standby time; I saw an idle drain of only 5-7% overnight. This means that if you go to bed with 40-45% battery, you'll wake up with plenty of charge, comfortably making this a two-day device for many users.

The device features a Super AMOLED display that, in my initial testing, gets amply bright for outdoor use. While Jaipur's overcast weather this past week prevented a true stress-test under harsh sunlight, the screen looks great indoors. Viewing angles are solid, as expected at this price point. Overall, the display tuning feels balanced, colors are punchy without being oversaturated, making it a promising device for content consumption.

Modest performance with great cameras

Powering the T4 Pro is the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. As the Geekbench 6 scores suggest, 1267 for single-core and 3598 for multi-core, this isn't a chip designed to top benchmark charts. And, those who want a gaming-centric device should probably look elsewhere. However, for users who prioritise a balanced, day-to-day experience, the T4 Pro is a capable performer, especially when you consider its camera system.

The camera setup is a highlight, featuring a 50MP Sony main sensor and a 50MP 3x periscope lens, a configuration reminiscent of the Vivo V60, albeit without Zeiss branding. In my testing, images turned out quite well for this price point. Photos from the main sensor are rich in detail, and the 3x telephoto lens also captures an good amount of information.

The camera app is feature-packed, offering a dedicated film camera mode, a Pro mode for RAW capture, and a dual-view option for content creators. Based on these initial results, including selfies, the T4 Pro is shaping up to be a strong contender in this segment. While it lacks the Zeiss-branded portrait and bokeh simulation modes found on higher-end models, this isn't a major loss. The camera system is strong enough to stand on its own merits. You can check image samples in the Instagram embed below:

For biometrics, the phone uses an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. However, its performance and placement are less than ideal. The scanner is positioned too low on the screen, requiring an awkward hand adjustment to reach. Furthermore, it isn't the fastest I've encountered in this segment. While it is functional, the experience could certainly be improved.

Vivo T4 Pro: Initial Impressions

Overall, the Vivo T4 Pro presents itself as a well-balanced smartphone. It combines excellent battery life and a pleasing design, especially in the gold colorway, with a vibrant display and capable performance. While I'll be putting it through more tests for the full review, my initial impression is that Vivo has delivered a compelling and well-rounded product.

