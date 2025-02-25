Vivo V50, Google Pixel 8a, Galaxy A55 and other best phones under 40000

Planning for a smartphone upgrade in the coming weeks? Well, looking for an ideal smartphone could be a tedious task as one has to go through several brands, models, price ranges and much more. However, if you have a set budget and you are looking for an all-rounder smartphone that can manage cameras, multitasking, gaming, and others, then buying a smartphone under Rs.40000 could be a smart choice. Nowadays, these mid-range smartphones are offering flagship-like features that can enhance your user experience. Therefore, check out the list of phones under Rs.40000 you can buy this year. Check out the list of best phones under ₹ 40000 such as Vivo V50, Google Pixel 8a, Galaxy A55 and others.(Vivo)

Best phones under ₹ 40000

Vivo V50: It is a newly launched mid-range series smartphone which has been in talks for its unique colour schemes and camera capabilities. The Vivo V50 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Octa-core processor paired with 8GB RAM. It features a dual-camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera along with ZEISS portrait zoom capabilities. Therefore, in our opinion, the Vivo V50 is a perfect blend of power and camera capabilities.



Google Pixel 8a: Another feature-filled smartphone under Rs.40000 is the Pixel 8a model which was launched last year. Despite being affordable flagship, it consists of some premium features such as the Tensor G3 chip which powers the flagship Pixel 8 series models. The smartphone is also known for its camera capabilities as it features a 64MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. Therefore, you can keep this phone for consideration or wait for the new Pixel 9a model, but it will be around Rs.50000.

Samsung Galaxy A55: Another smartphone to consider in the price range is the Galaxy A55 model which was launched last year, but created a huge buzz for its performance. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 1480 processor paired with 8 GB RAM. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery offering a lasting performance and 25W fast charging. However, in our opinion, this phone is not suitable for heavy workloads such as graphic-intensive gaming.



Motorola Edge 50 Pro: One of the all-rounder smartphones, that offers impressive camera performance, multitasking, and gaming, is the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, and it also offers intuitive AI features. You can also check out the expert Motorola Edge 50 Pro review to know in-depth information about the smartphone.

Oppo Reno 13: Lastly, you can also consider this camera-centric smartphone that also offers promising features. The Oppo Reno 13 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor paired with 8GB RAM. The smartphone also offers a massive 5600mAh battery for lasting performance.