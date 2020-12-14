e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Abu Dhabi to reopen for foreign tourists amid vaccine optimism

Abu Dhabi to reopen for foreign tourists amid vaccine optimism

Abu Dhabi is planning to reopen for foreign tourists by early January as it eases down curbs.

travel Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 10:49 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kale, Abu Dhabi
Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kale, Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi is planning to reopen for foreign tourists as it eases down restrictions.
Abu Dhabi is planning to reopen for foreign tourists as it eases down restrictions.(Unsplash)
         

Abu Dhabi is planning to reopen for international tourists by early January as it eases restrictive measures, looking to recover from the pandemic.

The capital of the United Arab Emirates will allow visitors from a group of countries it deems safe, and that list will be updated every two weeks, according to an official at the Department of Culture and Tourism. The timeline for reopening may change, the official said. Travellers from other countries with a lower safety grade will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

UAE Looks to Domestic Tourism, Desert Winter to Boost Revenue

The UAE registered a China-backed Covid-19 vaccine after finding it had a 86% efficacy rate, paving the way for a full public use and allowing for a reopening of the Gulf nation’s economy.

In an early sign of how the vaccine could be a game-changer, Abu Dhabi also said it will start working with local authorities to resume all activities including economic, tourism and cultural operations.

China State-Backed Covid Vaccine Has 86% Efficacy, UAE Says.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘For our farmer brothers’: Kejriwal requests people to observe one-day fast
‘For our farmer brothers’: Kejriwal requests people to observe one-day fast
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
Farmers begin day-long hunger strike as protest against farm laws intensifies
Farmers begin day-long hunger strike as protest against farm laws intensifies
India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to 27,071, active cases go down further
India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to 27,071, active cases go down further
‘Anti-Modi elements part of protests, not farmers’: Union minister Narendra Tomar
‘Anti-Modi elements part of protests, not farmers’: Union minister Narendra Tomar
14-yr-old MP girl sold by father for Rs 4 lakh to Rajasthan man, raped: Cop
14-yr-old MP girl sold by father for Rs 4 lakh to Rajasthan man, raped: Cop
Last solar eclipse of 2020 to occur today, will not be visible in India
Last solar eclipse of 2020 to occur today, will not be visible in India
Watch: Protesting farmer celebrates daughter’s 1st birthday at Tikri border
Watch: Protesting farmer celebrates daughter’s 1st birthday at Tikri border
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In